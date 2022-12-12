Media Insights & Engagement Conference Heads to San Diego Jan 30-Feb 1 for Premier Networking & Knowledge Sharing Event
Media Insights & Engagement Conference networking and knowledge sharing event for Consumer and Market Insights Executives headed to San Diego Jan 30-Feb 1, 2023SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Media Insights & Engagement Conference, the business critical annual conference for media insights and engagement executives, announced today that its annual event will return in person next month to the La Costa Resort & Spa in San Diego, California January 30-February 1, 2023. Consumer engagement, analytics and market insights executives in Media can register for The Media Insights & Engagement Conference by visiting: https://informaconnect.com/media-insights/about-media-insights/
Media Insights & Engagement Conference Co-Chair and Sr. Vice President, North America Distribution Research at Sony Pictures Entertainment James Petretti said: “The Media Insights & Engagement Conference has always been an important opportunity to meet with colleagues, share ideas, be inspired and learn more about our industry together."
Petretti continued, “But as the pace of disruption and radical change continues to accelerate— it’s more critical now than ever before to connect with some of the best and brightest minds in our field. Sharing our knowledge and insights together is the key to navigating industry transformation and creating new opportunities for success.”
The Media Insights & Engagement Conference features a roster of speakers from media giants, including Roku, Paramount, Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, and more. These trailblazers share their expertise in creating fine-tuned strategies, data-driven research and insights, and delivering customer-first experiences.
In addition to expert sessions in media insights and consumer engagement, networking opportunities and knowledge sharing, here’s what else attendees can expect at Media Insights & Engagement 2023:
• Dozens of sessions and workshops covering the latest tech trends in streaming, content, viewership and engagement, measurement and modeling, and much more.
• Actionable solutions that can immediately be implemented to strengthen insights and prove the ROI of your initiatives.
• Numerous one-on-one networking opportunities to share the obstacles, challenges and triumphs of media engagement and insights activities in all market conditions.
About The Media Insights & Engagement Conference
Each year, hundreds of corporate leaders across the Media landscape – from streaming to cable and everything in between – gather at the Media Insights & Engagement Conference to nurture and build networks, collaborate, and share knowledge, all while setting the course for the next generation of media. Together, we strengthen connections and fuel the conversations that contribute to a thriving next-gen media ecosystem – from upcoming trends, monetization and engagement to the evolution of viewership – and beyond. Media Insights & Engagement is an annual event organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit https://informaconnect.com/media-insights/
