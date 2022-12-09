Worldwide Tobacco Industry to 2027 - Featuring Key Players China National Tobacco, Phillip Morris International, British America Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco
The global tobacco market reached a volume of 8.4 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 9.2 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.53% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Tobacco products are prepared by curing the leaves of tobacco plant which is a part of the genus Nicotiana of the Solanaceae family. There are more than 70 species of tobacco known till now, however, N. tabacum remains the chief commercial crop.
Tobacco contains a colourless volatile alkaloid, nicotine, which is responsible for stimulating brain functions, increasing blood pressure, constricting peripheral blood vessels and raising heart rate. Dried tobacco leaves are majorly used for smoking in cigarettes, cigars, pipes and shisha; and as chewing tobacco, snuff, snus and dipping tobacco.
Global Tobacco Market Drivers/Constraints:
- The demand for tobacco has recently witnessed a shift from the developed regions to the developing nations such as Asia and Africa. This can be accredited to the increasing population, elevating income levels of the consumers and lenient government regulations.
- Introduction of numerous premium tobacco products such as flavoured, long and skinny, coloured and e-cigarettes by the manufacturers has further created a positive outlook for the growth of the tobacco market.
- A surge in investments in the research and development has resulted in the introduction of products with reduced levels of toxicants. This has helped in attracting a larger consumer-base for tobacco products.
- Higher levels of education along with rising awareness about health concerns related to tobacco consumption such as different types of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary diseases, etc., has hampered the growth of the market. Apart from this, stringent regulations in the developed countries further restricts the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The market is highly concentrated with the presence of three large manufacturers which currently hold more than two-third of the total share. Strong brand image and distribution networks of existing players make it difficult for new entrants to survive in the market.
Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- China National Tobacco Corporation
- Phillip Morris International
- British America Tobacco
- Japan Tobacco International
- Imperial Tobacco Group
Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global tobacco market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global tobacco market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global tobacco market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tobacco market?
5. What is the breakup of the global tobacco market based on the type?
6. What are the key regions in the global tobacco market?
7. Who are the key players/companies in the global tobacco market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tobacco and Cigarette Industry
5.1 Global Tobacco Industry
5.1.1 Market Overview
5.1.2 Market Performance
5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.1.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.1.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.1.6 Market Forecast
5.2 Global Cigarette Industry
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Performance
5.2.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2.2 Value Trends
5.2.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.2.4 Market Forecast
5.3 SWOT Analysis
5.3.1 Overview
5.3.2 Strengths
5.3.3 Weaknesses
5.3.4 Opportunities
5.3.5 Threats
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.4.2 Processors
5.4.3 Distributors
5.4.4 Exporters
5.4.5 Retailers
5.4.6 End-Users
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5.1 Overview
5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.5.4 Degree of Competition
5.5.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.5.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.6 Key Success and Risk Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
7 Market by Type
7.1 Cigarettes
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Roll Your Own
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cigars
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cigarillos
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Smokeless Tobacco
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Market Structure
8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
9 Tobacco Processing and Cigarette Manufacturing
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Detailed Process Flow
9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
10.3 Plant Layout
10.4 Plant Machinery
10.5 Machinery Pictures
10.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
10.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
10.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
10.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
10.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
10.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
10.12 Other Capital Investments
11 Loans and Financial Assistance
12 Project Economics
12.1 Capital Cost of the Project
12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
12.4 Taxation and Depreciation
12.5 Income Projections
12.6 Expenditure Projections
12.7 Financial Analysis
12.8 Profit Analysis
13 Key Player Profiles
13.1 China National Tobacco Corporation
13.2 Phillip Morris International
13.3 British America Tobacco
13.4 Japan Tobacco International
13.5 Imperial Tobacco Group
