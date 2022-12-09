Submit Release
Growatt Announces New PV Inverter for Off-Grid Applications

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global distributed energy solutions provider, Growatt, has launched its latest SPF 6000 ES Plus inverter for residential off-grid PV storage applications. Targeting markets where there're frequent power outages or limited access to the grid, the SPF 6000 ES Plus implements powerful upgrades of its previous off-grid solutions — SPF 3000-5000 ES.

With a maximum PV input power of 8000W and an input voltage of up to 500V, the device enables connections to more PV modules on each string and reduces costs in parallel connections. The inverter's string input current reaches up to 16A, making it compatible with 500W+ large power PV modules. Moreover, the inverter includes dual MPP trackers for houses with multiple rooftop areas, supporting panel installation at different orientations and higher energy generation.

In terms of performance and reliability, the new product has a power factor of 1.0 that allows the system to draw a power output of 6kW for the loads and 2kW for charging the battery when solar energy is sufficient. Also, by adding the dust-proof design, it prevents faults caused by excessive dust and improves product reliability, making maintenance easier while extending its operational lifespan.

Enhancements are also adopted for easier and lower-cost installations, featuring an integrated ATS (automatic transfer switch) device and two AC terminals for power input from the utility and generator. Additionally, its plug-and-play PV terminals make installations more efficient and time-saving for installers.

