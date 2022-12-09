Playgon Games - Maker of VegasLounge(TM) Enters into a Licensing and Distribution Agreement with EveryMatrix

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. DEAL PLGNF 7CR and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon' or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to global online gaming operators, has signed a multijurisdictional software license and distribution agreement with EveryMatrix Software Ltd (EveryMatrix).

EveryMatrix is a leading provider of iGaming software, solutions, content and services for casino, sports betting, payments, and affiliate/agent management to Tier-1 operators as well as to newer brands. EveryMatrix empowers clients to unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets. The company has 700+ employees across ten countries and serves 200+ customers worldwide, including the regulated U.S. market.

Under the terms of the agreement, EveryMatrix will add and market Playgon's proprietary mobile-first live dealer and eTable offerings under the VegasLounge™ brand to its content library for availability and distribution to all of EveryMatrix's global client base. The agreement is for three years with license fees based on commercial revenue sharing rates. Integration work is already underway and should complete soon and client onboarding will begin soon afterwards.

Darcy Krogh, President and CEO of Playgon Games, said, "Partnership with EveryMatrix Games is another milestone for our company and again validation of the innovation we are bringing to the live dealer market. This relationship with a top tier aggregator will give our Company extensive reach in highly lucrative key markets through one integration, and we expect it will play a significant role in our revenue growth. Our live dealer technology is garnering the attention of some of the largest operators and content aggregators globally, and we look forward to working with the team at EveryMatrix."

Amund Stensland, CasinoEngine COO at EveryMatrix, added, "We are more than happy to have Playgon, a live dealer that streams its tables live from Last Vegas, on board. Their offering of mobile-first content is among the best in the industry, and including their content into our network of T1 operators will be equally beneficial for both of us. CasinoEngine has the tools to promote and deliver market-relevant content to its targeted territories, so we look forward to seeing how this partnership will develop in the future."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. DEAL PLGNF 7CR is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current SaaS platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true B2B digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turnkey solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.playgon.com

For further information, contact: Mike Marrandino, Director

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: mikem@playgon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Management

Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

