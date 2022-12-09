Dating App Latiner Releases New "World Cup 2022 Dating" Feature for Soccer Fans

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 1.2 million visitors will be traveling in Qatar for the month-long FIFA World Cup and this year they won't be lonely. The Latino dating app Latiner releases a new feature "World Cup 2022 Dating" for soccer fans. This feature aims to help soccer fans meet and date other like-minded enthusiasts during World Cup 2022. Soccer fans can take full advantage of the event to meet new lovers.

The new feature was inspired in part by a close friend of Latiner CEO, Ayeisemi Emilia. "A friend met her current husband during World Cup 2018," said Emilia. "She went to a bar to watch a soccer game of her favorite team. When the team made a goal, she screamed and jumped. Another excited fan hugged her. That man became her husband. Her story inspired us to create our new feature "World Cup 2022 Dating."

The Latiner team conducted extensive research and discovered that dating app usage spiked during every World Cup. Those findings prompted the team to create the new feature. Latiner users that try the new feature will need to choose the teams they support. Up to five teams can be selected. Once teams have been chosen, individuals can search for other like-minded people based on their favorite teams.

"During World Cup, soccer fans' testosterone and cortisol levels increase," said Emilia. "We hope our new feature can boost dating or hookup success for our users. With this feature, our users can find and chat with people who support the same team. We believe they can break the ice easier.

"Users can chat online during the game or watch the game together and be excited at the same time," she continued. "It's a great opportunity to spark romance. Imagine that you and I watch the World Cup together, the favorite team scores a goal and we hug and even kiss each other," Emilia added.

About Latiner:

Latiner, created by a Latina woman, is a dating app for single Latina women and single Latino men. The app is available on Appstore and Google Play.

