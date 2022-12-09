ReadyWise’s 12 Days of Prepping: Food Storage Edition
EINPresswire.com/ -- There has never been a better time to consider emergency food supply than now. This year there have been record-high food prices, inflation, bird flu, and looming global supply shortages affecting everything from farms to transportation. The holidays are perfect for introducing neighbors, family, and friends to prepping. Investing in the future through emergency preparedness gives people the peace of mind that comes with being self-reliant. ReadyWise makes preparing simple with its 12 Days of Prepping Sale, including deals on short-term and long-term food storage solutions.
“Whether people participate in all 12 days or choose one gift idea, 12 Days of Prepping will bring households one step closer to their preparedness goals,” says Brandon Eriksson, VP of Sales at ReadyWise. “Order before December 16th to get products in time for Christmas or check out our digital gift cards!”
For the price of one, people can prepare themselves and give the gift of preparedness with ReadyWise’s 84 Serving Breakfast and Entrée Buckets BOGO. With up to 25-year shelf life, food storage is the gift that keeps giving because people never know when disaster will strike. No matter the emergency, there will always be food on the table with ReadyWise.
For those well into their preparedness journey, big bundle deals are sure to impress like their Basic 1 Month and 3 Month Bundles that include Buckets and 72 Hour Kits with various meals, beverages, and snacks. Split up the bundle for ultimate preparedness and store the buckets in the house and the 72-hour kits in the car, boat, or office. ReadyWise has several shelter-in-place and evacuation scenario products for practical people who want something they will actually use.
Basic 1 Month: https://readywise.com/collections/12-days-of-christmas/products/basic-1-month-emergency-food-bundle
3 Month Bundles: https://readywise.com/collections/12-days-of-christmas/products/basic-3-month-emergency-food-bundle
End the year the right way, prepared for what’s to come in 2023. Now is the perfect time to stock up with backup food, water, and power, especially as we dive deeper into the colder winter months. Check emergency preparedness off the checklist because protecting the ones you love should be a priority. Check out ReadyWise’s 12 Days of Prepping Deals at www.readywise.com.
Tim Lawlor
