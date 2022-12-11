New Book Addresses How To Speak Powerfully In Amongst The Growing And Divisive Trend Of Cancel Culture
This is not just another self help business book, but more a book for all those who want to get their ideas across in a more cohesive and respectful way.
Freedom Of Speech Is More Than Being Able To Say What You Want. It Is Having The Confidence And Articulation To Say It Powerfully And Respectfully.
This is not just another self-help book; it is a tool that can be used over and over again in order to master the art of public speaking.”GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In A World Where Everyone Is Screaming For Attention, International Wealth and Innovation Coach Krystylle Richardson Launches New Book 51 Powerful Ps of Public Speaking To Harness The Skills Needed To Stand Out.
— Don Green, Executive Director, The Napoleon Hill Foundation
Understanding the power of speaking is what gets people the jobs they desire, the funding to grow their business or win in the courtroom with a powerful closing argument, seasoned public speaker Krystylle Richardson, teamed up with award winning writer and international bestselling author and publisher, Dawn Bates to bring out a new book about public speaking.
Arizona – Krystylle Richardson, embraced her fears and short comings in public speaking and then went on to study the science behind it. Jumping in with both feet she started a radio show and had none other than the founder of Make-A-Wish Foundation Frank Shankwitz as her first guest.
Since then, she has gone on hone her speaking and interviewing skills, attending the premiere of Shankwitz’s movie WishMan in Hollywood where she hosted the main red-carpet interview for the film.
Not everyone wants to be a radio host, journalist on the red carpet or a TikTok star, nor do they wish to stand on stages in front of 10,000s of delegates. Delivering the perfect wedding speech, having the confidence to deliver a presentation in school or university for the grades needed to get a highly coveted job is a reality for many who have a fear of this essential life skill.
Richardson has spoken in over 30 countries across the globe and is the creator of The Woman Weekend-Preneur™ and the Emerge Weekend for those wishing to make it as a speaker. She is also the ICN Global Ambassador of Innovation.
Richardson has 35 years in international business and is known for her relentless tenacity to move individuals and corporate entities to sustainable profitability. Her faith, ability to speak on various platforms and diverse settings in numerous countries have produced countless testimonials and her being called “The Untapped Income Coach”, making her the perfect person to write such a book.
Bates is also no stranger to speaking on stages, on mainstream media platforms – especially on the subjects that matter, so with their combined expertise, this book is destined to become the go to book for all those wanting to get their message across with poise, passion and precision.
"When Krystylle first approached me with to work with her on the book I had my doubts as I don’t publish the generic business book” says Bates, “However, after listening to her vision, and her dream of giving individuals more confidence with an easy to use framework and scoring system, I knew I had to publish it. Speaking confidently gives us so many freedoms in all areas of life, so to be able to help Krystylle make her book even more culturally diverse and inclusive for all, was totally on brand.”
Released as an e-book, hardback and paperback on 9th December, 51 Powerful Ps of Public Speaking: Impactful and Actionable Tips for ANY Speaking Engagement is the new ‘go to guide’ for business leaders and aspiring speakers the world over; and is published by Dawn Publishing, Bates’ boutique publishing house which gives a voice to the voiceless in the genres of social change, human rights and community cohesion.
Richardson says "every person has a voice, so harnessing the ability to speak on stages and the various media platforms now available to us means we can all be heard. By embracing their inner giant, using the techniques in this book, both emerging and seasoned speakers can break forth as an even powerful public speaker impacting lives daily with their newly found and refined powers."
51 Powerful Ps of Public Speaking: Impactful and Actionable Tips for ANY Speaking Engagement can be purchased online at https://geni.us/51PowerfulPs
About Dawn Publishing: This British boutique publishing house specialises in changing the mainstream narratives through the art of literature. Titles published incorporate solo authors as well as a carefully chosen groups of individuals for a wide variety of anthologies in the realms of human rights, social change and cultural diversity.
Founder Dawn Bates is an international bestselling author, writer and author coach, who specialises in developing brand expansion strategies and global visions, underpinned with powerful leadership and profound truths.
She writes for various magazines, and when not travelling or sailing around the world, she appears on multiple media channels highlighting and discussing essential subjects in today's society.
All the titles published under the Dawn Publishing brand bring together the multi-faceted aspects of the world we live in and take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions while delivering mic dropping inspiration, motivation, and awakening. The books capture life around the world in all its rawness.
Discover more by visiting: https://dawnbates.com
Dawn Bates
Dawn Bates International
hello@dawnbates.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Impact and Legacy with Krystylle Richardson