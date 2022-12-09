Froyo Market Size to Hit US$2.6 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% (2023 - 2028)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Introduction of New and Unique Flavors Froyo Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Froyo Market is estimated to reach US$2.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. Frozen yogurt is available in a wide variety of flavors. The increasing awareness of health issues and consumer demand for wholesome foods and diets are driving the growth of the frozen yogurt market globally. The rising demand for dietary and healthy beverages is propelling the demand for yogurt beverages which is another factor driving the froyo market. Similar to regular yogurt, the tart frozen treat is made from milk that has undergone a live bacterial fermentation process. The frozen dish typically also includes cream, sugar, flavorings and stabilizers. It can have the same amount of sugar as ice cream, but it usually has less fat and calories. According to Geerts, a half-cup serving of frozen yogurt has about 110 calories, three grams of fat and 17 grams of carbohydrates (may vary depending on brand and flavor). Froyo comes in a variety of flavors, like chocolate, mango, strawberry, banana, pineapple and others. Froyo can be both dairy-based and non-dairy-based. A dairy-based froyo is mostly made of milk from cows or buffaloes, whereas a non-dairy-based froyo is a vegan froyo, which is made of milk from almonds, soy, coconut, oats, cashews and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominates the Froyo Market in 2022, owing to the rising awareness of healthy food consumption and its benefits. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period of 2023-2028, owing to the changing lifestyle and consumer preferences.

2. The market for frozen yogurt is being driven by a shift in consumer desire towards healthier dessert options, with low fat and sugar.

3. The rising demand for dietary and healthy beverages is propelling the demand for yogurt beverages which is another factor driving the Froyo market.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Froyo Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The mango segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2023–2028, as mango is the most popular seasonal flavor. They are nutrient-rich and offer a variety of health advantages, including preventing cancer, decreasing cholesterol, alkalizing the body, boosting eye health, supporting digestion, cleaning the skin, boosting the immune system and preventing heat stroke.

2. Froyo market is further segmented into low-fat and no-fat products. The low-fat segment held the largest revenue market share in 2022, owing to rising demand for low-fat beverages. According to a Daily Beverages article, consumers' calorie intake from beverages was 5.5% lower in 2020 and low-fat beverages have volume sales of 58.7%.

3. the no-fat segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2023–2028, as consumers prefer zero-fat or no-fat beverages. The adoption of a healthier and more nutritious diet and changing consumer preferences are anticipated to increase demand and propel market growth the North American frozen yogurt market accounted for the largest revenue share of 35% in 2022, as frozen yogurt comes in a variety of flavors and consumers prefer low-calorie sweets. According to Agriculture Canada, 8.9 million liters of frozen dessert items were sold in the Philippines at retail in 2021, with frozen yogurt sales accounting for 1.3% of the total. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2028.

4. The dark chocolate flavor is combined with undertones of cinnamon and Chile pepper in Mexican-style chocolate. According to Glanbia Nutritional, 27% of Americans who consume yogurt beverages say that discovering a new flavor made them want to buy it. 32% of British consumers say they would be willing to pay more for new yogurt flavors.

5. The American Academy of Dermatology reports that up to 50 million Americans have acne each year, making it the most prevalent skin ailment in the country. 85% of those between the ages of 12 and 24 report having at least mild acne. One in four adults consumes at least 200 calories from such beverages, while 5% consume at least 567 calories or the amount found in four soda cans. These ingestion levels go beyond the dietary guidelines that say added sugar shouldn't make up more than 10% of daily calories.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Froyo industry are -

1. Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company

2. Frosty Boy

3. Handel's Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt

4. Pinkberry

5. Wakaberry

