Global Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $6.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment global market is expected to grow to $8.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. An increase in the geriatric population globally is driving the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market.

Key Trends In The Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

Vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment companies are increasingly investing in the research and development of wearable health devices (WHDs). WHDs are smart electronic devices that can be worn by a consumer and are capable of tracking information related to health and fitness. These devices facilitate better monitoring of health and can help in early diagnosis and guidance from doctors. For instance, the ViSi Mobile developed by Sotera Wireless is a wearable device that can provide many vital parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation, pulse rate, etc. VitalTag is another wearable device developed as part of the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate program to detect and monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature, and blood pressure. Current Health recently got FDA approval for an artificial intelligence-powered wearable device that monitors patient vital signs at the hospital and home.

Overview Of The Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment global market consist of sales of vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Vital parameter monitoring devices are used to monitor critical parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, and other physiological parameters.

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings

By Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices: Aneroid BP Monitors, Digital BP Monitors, Ambulatory BP Monitors, Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

By Pulse Oximeters: Table-top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters, Fingertip Pulse Oximeters, Hand-held Pulse Oximeters, Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters, Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

By Temperature Monitoring Devices: Digital Thermometers, Infrared Thermometers, Temperature Strips

By Geography: The global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings), SunTech Medical (Halma plc), Masimo Corporation, General Electric Company, Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, A&D Company

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market forecast and in-depth vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market research. The market report analyzes vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market size, vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market growth drivers, vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market segments, vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market major players, vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

