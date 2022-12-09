Turret System Market is Projected to Reach US$ 23.48 Billion in 2028

The Turret System Market is expected to reach US$ 23.48 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.86% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Turret System Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Turret System Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Rising demand for turret gun systems from military forces, overhauling of prevalent warfare platforms with progressive technology, and military modernization agendas in various countries.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Turret System Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Platform Type (Land, Naval, and Airborne),

(Land, Naval, and Airborne), By Type (Manned Turret, Unmanned Turret), by Component Type (Turret Drive, Turret Control Unit, and Stabilization Unit),

(Manned Turret, Unmanned Turret), by Component Type (Turret Drive, Turret Control Unit, and Stabilization Unit), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Turret System Market Insights

Market Trends by Platform Type

The market is segmented as land, naval, and airborne. The land segment is estimated to register the highest growth in the coming five years. This growth is owing to the fact that turrets are extensively adopted on various land warfare vehicles, such as tanks, AFVs, LPVs, and others.

The number of turret system in defense sector has paced up substantially in the past few years, majorly driven by the high number of new modular turrets engineered globally. Military forces extensively adopt these modular turret systems and the modular mechanical and electronic architecture of turret systems empower them to accommodate a wide range of mission systems and sensors.

Market Trends by Type

The market is segmented as manned turret and unmanned turret. The manned turret segment is dominant in the market. However, the unmanned turret segment is expected to depict a higher growth during the forecast period.

The adoption of unmanned turret systems has augmented among defense forces as these systems can be installed on a wide range of warfare platforms, such as new range of Light Protected Vehicles (LPVs), Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAPs) military vehicles, and others.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth in the coming five years. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the continuous upgrade of warfare platforms. China, India, and South Korea are the growth engines of the region that are investing in turret system and related technologies. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Turret System Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

BAE Systems plc

Control Solutions Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Denel Vehicle Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Jenoptik AG

Leonardo Spa

Moog Inc.

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.

Rheinmetall AG.

