Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. Signs Long Term Offtake Agreements for Largest Green Ammonia Plant at Texas Gulf Coast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc, a leader in the clean hydrogen sector, today announced that it has signed long term offtake agreements for 100% of the production output of the first phase of green ammonia plant that is under development at the Texas Gulf Coast.



The green ammonia plant will have a total capacity of 700,000 metric tons per annum and will be powered with 100% renewable power. Once operational, this facility will play an instrumental role in transitioning the United States from being a net importer of ammonia to becoming a key exporter of green ammonia to international markets such as South America, Europe and Asia. Avina plans to ramp this plant in two phases; first phase of 100,000 metric tons per annum is expected to become operational in 2025.

“This is a significant milestone for our green ammonia facility that has been under development for more than 18 months now. Once operational, we expect this facility to be one of the largest, state-of-the art renewable power enabled green ammonia production facilities in the United States and one of the most cost competitive green ammonia facilities around the world. With abundant renewable energy resources and best-in-class maritime infrastructure, the Texas Gulf Coast region is an ideal location for this production facility,” said Vishal Shah, Founder and CEO of Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc.

Avina’s mission is to expand the use cases for renewables and to accelerate the energy transition in hard-to-decarbonize sectors by leveraging low-cost renewable electrons and converting them into higher value green molecules. The platform uses a technology enabled production approach to make distributed green hydrogen cheaper than delivered gray hydrogen today. Avina plans to invest $1 billion in green ammonia and hydrogen plants by 2025 and has a pipeline of an additional 1.5GW of renewable energy assets that can be converted into green hydrogen projects under various stages of development. More information on Avina Clean Hydrogen can be found at www.avinah2.com

