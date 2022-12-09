Waste Heat to Power Market is Projected to Reach US$ 39.4 Billion in 2028

The Waste Heat to Power Market is expected to reach US$ 39.4 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Waste Heat to Power Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1355/waste-heat-to-power-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Waste Heat to Power Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Major factors such as growth in the robust industrial sector and surge in energy demand are bolstering the product adoption across developing economies.

Stringent government mandates along with increasing focus to curb emissions has aligned industrial inclination toward integration of effective energy conservation measures.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Waste Heat to Power Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Steam Rankine Cycle, Organic Rankine Cycle, and Kalina Cycle),

(Steam Rankine Cycle, Organic Rankine Cycle, and Kalina Cycle), By Application Type (Petroleum Refining, Cement Industry, Heavy Metal Production, Chemical Industry, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Glass Industry, and Others),

(Petroleum Refining, Cement Industry, Heavy Metal Production, Chemical Industry, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Glass Industry, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and The Middle East& Africa).

Waste Heat to Power Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as steam rankine cycle, organic rankine cycle, and kalina cycle. The steam rankine cycle segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is preferred due to its ease of operation and low maintenance cost.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as petroleum refining, cement industry, heavy metal production, chemical industry, pulp & paper, food & beverage, glass industry, and others. The cement industry segment is expected to remain the largest segment by application type over the forecast period. Growing prominence of ORC-based systems and huge potential for heat recovery offered by cement industry are driving the waste heat to power market for cement industry applications.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for waste heat to power during the forecast period. Technological innovations, supportive government policies and efforts to reduce GHG emissions are the factors responsible for the growth of the waste to heat market in this region. North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Waste Heat to Power Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1355/waste-heat-to-power-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

IHI Corporation

AMEC Foster Wheeler Ltd.

Cochran Ltd.

Forbes Marshall Private Limited

Rentech Boiler Systems Inc.

Thermax Limited

Viessmann Limited

General Electric

Ormat Technologies

Exergy SPA.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Waste Heat to Power Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

AC Power Sources Market DC Power Supplies Market

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176