Building Vibration Isolation Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.92 Billion in 2028

The Building Vibration Isolation Market is expected to reach US$ 2.92 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.48% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Building Vibration Isolation Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Building Vibration Isolation Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Building vibration isolations products are used to support building structures to provide protection from low frequency ground-borne noise and vibration generated from sources such as footfall noise and underground railways.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Building Vibration Isolation Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Material Type (Cork & Natural Rubber, Resin Bonded Cork & Recycled Rubber, Resin Bonded Recycled Rubber, Virgin Polyurethane, and Others),

(Cork & Natural Rubber, Resin Bonded Cork & Recycled Rubber, Resin Bonded Recycled Rubber, Virgin Polyurethane, and Others), By Form Type (Mats & Pads, Blocks, and Module),

(Mats & Pads, Blocks, and Module), By Application Type (Floating Floor, Box-in-box, Two Tier Construction, Building Bearing, Elastic Bearing of Stairs & Landing, Separation of Individual Building Parts, and Others),

(Floating Floor, Box-in-box, Two Tier Construction, Building Bearing, Elastic Bearing of Stairs & Landing, Separation of Individual Building Parts, and Others), By End-Use Industry Type (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial),

(Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Building Vibration Isolation Market Insights

Market Trends by Form Type

The building vibration isolation market is segmented as mats & pads, blocks, and module. Mats & pads are expected to remain the dominant segment and account for more than half of the share during the forecast period. Mats & pads are preferred in industrial and commercial sectors, owing to their easy installation and comparatively high performance, in terms of, efficiently controlling structure-borne noise and resonant vibration.

Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

The building vibration isolation market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial. Building vibration isolation products are dominantly used in commercial and industrial sectors. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2021, and is likely to lead the market over the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of vibration isolation products with the rising awareness. In Asia-Pacific, building vibration isolation products have a higher penetration in commercial and industrial sectors. The demand is expected to rise with the industrialization in countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia. Government regulation and subsidies are expected to give a further push to their demands.

COVID-19 Impact on the Building Vibration Isolation Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players:

Acoustical Control LLC.

Alpha Acoustiki

Deicon Dynamic & Controls

Farrat Ltd.

Getzner Werkstoffe

KRAIBURG PuraSys GmbH & Co. KG.

Mason Industries Inc.

Maurer SE

Regupol BSW GmbH

VibraSystems Inc.

others

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Building Vibration Isolation Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

