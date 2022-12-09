Applications Are Now Being Accepted for the 2023 Health Care Quality and Management Certification (HCQM®) Exam

The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) Provides a Certification to Validate and Differentiate Today's Health Care Quality and Safety Professionals

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The importance of health care quality and patient safety continues to be at the forefront of providing medical care. It is essential that health care providers and administrators demonstrate their expertise and commitment to health care quality and safety. In addition to concerns about patient safety, inappropriate services, and unnecessary readmissions, the rising costs of health care and its impact on families and business all solidify the need for HCQM Certification.

The early registration discount is available through February 15, 2023, registrants save $75.00 on the HCQM Exam fee before this deadline. The HCQM Exam window has also been expanded to allow testing between March 1, 2023, and September 30, 2023.

ABQAURP continues to work with Prometric on test development and delivery for its HCQM Certification Exam. The exam is provided through Prometric's global test center network and remotely via ProProctor™. The ProProctor remote testing platform allows candidates to test anywhere, at any time.

Dr. Nick Paslidis, ABQAURP Chairman of the Board, states, "Physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals throughout the world are now able to sit for ABQAURP's HCQM Certification Examination. We encourage health care professionals worldwide to be recognized for their commitment to value-driven, quality care by earning the CHCQM® (Certified in Health Care Quality Management) credential."

Health care leaders can enhance their HCQM credential with additional sub-specialty certifications in the following categories:

Case Management

Managed Care

Patient Safety / Risk Management

Physician Advisor (Physicians Only)

Transitions of Care

Workers' Compensation

Prepare now for the 2023 HCQM Examination! ABQAURP is now accepting applications for the HCQM Test Window that will be open from March 1, 2023, through September 30, 2023. Early Registration Discount through February 15, 2023; register now to save $75 off the HCQM Exam Fee.

As an additional incentive, save $75 when using Promo Code: CBK23PR on the Core Body of Knowledge online course to prepare for the exam and meet the eligibility requirements. Exam candidates do not need to purchase at the same time, but must register for both by February 15, 2023, to maximize savings of $150. Promotion cannot be used in conjunction with other offers.

Visit the ABQAURP website at: http://www.abqaurp.org/Certification or call (800) 998-6030 to learn how HCQM Certification can validate your experience and set you apart from the rest!

About ABQAURP

Celebrating 45 years of excellence in Health Care Quality Management and Patient Safety, ABQAURP is a premier professional association providing Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) certification, ACCME-accredited continuing medical education, and membership to health care professionals worldwide. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org

Media Contact

Barbara Thomas, ABQAURP, 727-569-0190, certification@abqaurp.org

