Global Oleochemicals Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9%

Oleochemicals are chemicals made from natural fats and oils of plants and animals. It is obtained by splitting fatty acids and glycerol from the triglyceride structure of fats and oils. Oils and fats are subjected to a methylation or hydrolysis process to yield various types of oleochemical compounds.

According to this analysis, the Global Oleochemicals Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach approximately US$ 50 billion by 2028.

The opportunity to replace conventional petroleum-based products in various sectors along with the easy availability of raw materials required for the production of oleochemicals is positively impacting the market.

Petroleum is a fossil fuel that when used poses a risk to the environment. Governments are enforcing stricter regulations for the sparing use of petroleum which can be replaced by oleochemicals.

Due to its numerous environmental benefits, biofuel generated from oleochemicals is growing in popularity when compared to petroleum-based diesel fuel as it can be produced from both plant and animal feedstock, making it simple to generate. All of these factors are thus contributing to the growth of the oleochemicals market.

The emission of volatile organic compounds is a major challenge faced by the oleochemicals market. Further, wastewater and hazardous waste produced from the oleochemical production process are anticipated to hinder the seamless growth of the market.

Oleochemicals have a certain adverse impact on the environment such as VOC and other harmful gaseous emissions, wastewater release, hazardous waste release, etc. Volatile organic compounds are produced during the pretreatment of poor-quality glycerin solutions or in vacuum generation systems.

Also, Air emissions from fatty acids production mainly include fugitive emissions of volatile organic compounds. Volatile organic compounds can cause odor emissions due to the presence of low molecular weight decomposition products. These factors create a barrier to the growth of the Global Oleochemical Market.

Scope of the Report

The Oleochemicals Market is segmented by product type and application. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions' Oleochemicals Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

By Product Type

Fatty acid

fatty alcohol

Glycerol

Others

By Application

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Household Care

Personal care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Polymer & Plastic Additives

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Players

Emery Oleochemicals

BASF SE

Wilmar International

Godrej Industries

Cargill Inc

Kao Corporation

Edenor Technology Sdn Bhd

Oleon NV

IOI Group Berhad

P&G Chemicals

Twin River Technologies Inc

Croda International plc

Key Target Audience - Organizations and Entities Who Can Benefit by Subscribing This Report

Preservatives Manufacturers

Thickening Agents Manufacturers

Fatty Acids Manufacturers

Biofuel Dealers

Industrial Lubricants Manufacturers

Healthcare Products Manufacturers

Palm Oil Manufacturers

Major Chemical Manufacturing Firms

Cosmetic Emollient Manufacturers

Adhesives Manufacturers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth

3. Global - Market Segmentation by Product, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

4. Global - Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

5. Industry/Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape

6. Key Competitor Profiles (Company Overview, Product Offerings, SWOT Analysis)

7. Geographic Analysis & Major Regions Market Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts

8. Industry Expert's Opinions/Perspectives

9. Analyst Recommendation

