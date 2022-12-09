Global Biosurfactants Market Report 2022: Booming Demand for Cleaning Agents and Sanitation Products Fuels Growth

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosurfactants Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product, Application, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Surfactants are typically organic molecules that are amphiphilic and contain both hydrophobic (tail) and hydrophilic groups (head). Biosurfactants contain at least one hydrophilic or hydrophobic group generated from plants, and hence are not entirely sourced from plants. According to this analysis, the Global Biosurfactants Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach approximately US$ 8 billion by 2028.

The need for cleaning agents and sanitation products is predicted to develop rapidly, which is benefiting the market's growth rate. Biosurfactants are applied in end-user industries like household detergents, industrial cleaners, personal care, food processing, and oilfield chemicals.

Biosurfactants are produced using environmentally friendly, renewable resources. Additionally, biosurfactants can be made from a variety of substances and work excellently in most circumstances. As it is biodegradable by nature, biosurfactants lessen the chances of contaminating soil or subterranean water while being stored, transported, or used. These advantages have led to a rise in the demand for biosurfactants during the past few years and are expected to lead to a higher growth rate in the coming years.

However, biosurfactants are typically more expensive due to the higher cost of the raw ingredients used to produce biosurfactants than synthetic surfactants. Additionally, expensive industrial processors, composters, and difficult procedures are used in the synthesis of biosurfactants. These elements combine to make biosurfactants more expensive than synthetic surfactants. Biosurfactants cost about US$34 per kilogram compared to synthetic surfactants' which cost US$4 per kilogram.

Furthermore, since the start of COVID-19, the consumption of biosurfactant products like disinfectants and hand sanitizers were being in heavy demand. In a way that targets many of the pandemic's most significant pathways for resolution, these biosurfactants have indirectly shown to be effective remedies. Apart from that, there has been a huge increase in demand from manufacturers for cleaning products, as a result, these surfactants are harmless and efficient cleaners.

Scope of the Report

The Biosurfactants Market is segmented by product and application. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions' Biosurfactants Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

By Product

Rhamnolipids

Methyl Ethyl Sulfonates

Alkyl Polyglucosides

Sorbitan Esters

Sucrose Esters

Others

By Application

Household Detergents

Industrial Cleaners

Personal Care

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Players

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Ecover

Lion Corporation

Croda International PLC

Biotensidon GmbH

AkzoNobel N.V

Saraya Co., Ltd

Jeneil Biotech, Inc

Givaudan SA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth

3. Global - Market Segmentation by Product, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

4. Global - Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

5. Industry/Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape

6. Key Competitor Profiles (Company Overview, Product Offerings, SWOT Analysis)

7. Geographic Analysis & Major Regions Market Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts

8. Industry Expert's Opinions/Perspectives

9. Analyst Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sksphl

