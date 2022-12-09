Oxygen Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022: A $54.14 Billion Market by 2030 - Launch of New Generation Products and Growing Preference Towards Home-Based Oxygen Therapy

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oxygen Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Oxygen Source Equipment, Oxygen Delivery Devices), by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oxygen therapy market size is expected to reach USD 54.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2022 to 2030

The increasing prevalence of major respiratory diseases, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and obstructive sleep apnea, is a high-impact rendering driver of the market. As per the estimates of the WHO, a consequential global rise in the prevalence of asthma and other respiratory disorders is expected to heighten clinical urgency to treat the aforementioned disorders and is expected to boost the demand for oxygen therapy as the first-line treatment and as a supplement in various applications.

Moreover, technological advancements are anticipated to provide growth opportunities in a wide range of new applications such as cancer and diabetes. For instance, the incorporation of flow sensors in delivery devices to conserve and regulate the flow enables greater patient comfort and outcomes.

Furthermore, the increasing focus on home healthcare solutions, coupled with the development of portable delivery devices, is significantly impacting the industry's growth. These aforementioned factors are expected to serve as key factors contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market for O2 therapy devices. Due to the outbreak, oxygen demand has increased significantly, especially during the spikes in patients at hospitals suffering from Covid-19. Additionally, pressure on oxygen supplies at hospitals has been caused by a large number of Covid-19 patients.

Therefore, the demand for O2 therapy devices in the healthcare sector has increased and will continue to increase significantly in the near future. The governments of various countries are focusing on expanding healthcare facilities in rural areas. With the upcoming infrastructural projects, the demand for medical O2 is expected to increase substantially.

Oxygen Therapy Market Report Highlights

The oxygen source equipment segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to its high usage rate and wide-scale availability in various forms such as liquid compressed gas, and concentrators

Oxygen delivery devices are expected to grow at a lucrative rate being an indispensable part of the oxygen therapy set-ups, thereby contributing to the overall market growth during the forecast period

Oxygen concentrators captured a dominant share in 2021 owing to the rising popularity and adoption of portable concentrators in emergency medicine, ambulatory, and home settings Oxygen masks accounted for a leading share in 2021 as a consequence of being the indispensable unit of the delivery system and greater availability of specialty masks as per the patient's physiological needs

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021 owing to the presence of unmet needs pertinent to COPD treatment, thereby propelling the demand for oxygen therapy

Home healthcare is anticipated to grow lucratively owing to associated benefits such as long-term cost efficiency and increased mobility, propelling the demand over the forecast period

Moreover, the presence of organizations such as the American Association for Homecare to promote awareness and strengthen home healthcare is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market in the future

Industry players are adopting strategies such as new product development, technological innovations, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to acquire a greater market share

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $34.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Rising Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases

Launch of New Generation Product and Increasing Business Expansion

Growing Preference Towards Home-Based Oxygen Therapy

Rising Initiative By Organizations Regarding Respiratory Diseases

Market Restraints Analysis

Complex Regulatory Framework

Covid-19 Impact On Notable Market Players

Philips N.V.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare

Hersill

Philips Respironics, Inc.

Iuc Medical (Smiths Medical)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

Chart Industries

Resmed

Teleflex Incorporated

Linde

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Inogen, Inc.

Caire, Inc. (Ngk Spark Plug Co. Ltd.)

Allied Healthcare Product, Inc.

Tecno-Gaz Industries

Devilbiss Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47ndrf

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900