Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. PTU PTUUF ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 48,642,857 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,405,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid certain finders' fees consisting of, in aggregate, $167,928.90 in cash and 2,398,984 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months after the closing date.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of April 9, 2023.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. PTU PTUUF actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO

Phone: (416) 603-8368

Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

