The Top Accounting Firms In December, According To DesignRush

51% of companies have difficulty keeping up with finance regulations. DesignRush revealed the top accounting firms to help businesses prevent financial risks.

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keeping up with regulatory changes is the biggest challenge faced by 51% of companies in 2022, according to an Accounting Today survey. IBISWorld also revealed that the top accounting services in demand are auditing (42.1%) and tax preparation (38.9%).

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best accounting firms that help companies reduce financial risks while staying ahead of the competition.

The top accounting firms in December are:

1. Phoenix Virtual Solutions - phoenixvirtualstaff.com

Expertise: Healthcare Accounting, Medical Billing, Medical Collection and more

2. Capex CPA - capexcpa.com

Expertise: Cloud Accounting, Bookkeeping, Tax Planning and more

3. Blue Fox - yourbluefox.com

Expertise: Bookkeeping, Tax Preparation, Payroll and more

4. Datamatics - datamatics.com

Expertise: Financial Planning & Analysis, Tax Processing, Banking Process Management and more

5. ZG Worldwide Consultants - zgworldwide.com

Expertise: Public Finance & Accounting, Financial Consulting, Sales Management and more

6. Complete Small Business Solutions - completecpa.com

Expertise: Bookkeeping, Payroll, Tax Preparation & Planning and more

7. Janover - jrllc.com

Expertise: Tax Planning & Structuring, Financial Planning, Accounting and more

8. Frankel Zacharia - fzacpa.com

Expertise: Payroll, Bookkeeping, Tax Planning and more

9. Net2Source - net2source.com

Expertise: Banking & Financial Staffing, Insurance Staffing, Payroll and more

10. Bowman - cpabowman.com

Expertise: Audit, Accounting, Business Valuation and more

11. Warren Averett - warrenaverett.com

Expertise: Tax Planning, Audit, Accounting and more

12. HORNE - horne.com

Expertise: Managed Accounting, Audit & Compliance, Tax and more

13. Rea & Associates - reacpa.com

Expertise: Accounting, Audit, Fraud Consulting and more

14. Ijaz Group - ijazgroup.com

Expertise: Financial Planning, Accounting, Tax and more

15. PKF O'Connor Davies - pkfod.com

Expertise: Tax Compliance & Planning, Accounting, Investment Banking and more

