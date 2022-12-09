Weight Monitoring and Body Temperature Monitoring Devices and Equipment Market Drivers, Trends & Restraints for 2022-31

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

TBRC's Weight Monitoring and Body Temperature Monitoring Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends & Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $7.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The weight monitoring & body temperature monitoring devices & equipment market is expected to grow to $12.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The rising prevalence of obesity is one of the major drivers of the weight monitoring devices and equipment market.

Key Trends In The Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

The use of wearables is a trend that is prevalent in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market. Many companies such as Apple, Google, and Samsung are investing in the research and development of wearables. The wearables have high-end sensors attached to them, which measures and monitors body temperature and weight. Various new products are launched in the wearable category. For example, Blue Spark's, Temp Traq is a wearable temperature monitor. Also, Fitbit wearable tracks and monitor weight.

Overview Of The Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices & equipment market consist of sales of weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and related services. Weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment are the most widely used patient monitoring devices.

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Weight Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices

• By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Temperature Monitoring Devices: Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices, Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers, Temperature Monitoring Sensors & Smart Temperature Patches

• By Geography: The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, 3M, Nihon Kohden, Omron Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC