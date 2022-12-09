Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the cerebrospinal fluid management (CSF) devices and equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $0.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $1.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%. The increase in the number of brain surgeries drives the market for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) devices.

Key Trends In The Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market

Implementing new and improved sensors is the latest trend in the cerebrospinal fluid devices market, this may provide the market with the much-needed boost to improve its growth rate while at the same time improving the quality of the diagnosis. Treatment of Hydrocephalus, which is a condition where there is an excess accumulation of CSF near the brain is a very complex process with many complications. High precision devices are required to improve the quality and success rate of shunt treatments, with the help of technology, new sensors, and telemetry devices are being explored. A cutting-edge new sensor has been developed by the Rogers research group at Northwestern University, Illinois. Researchers at Northwestern believe that their latest skin sensor can greatly reduce malfunctions and the number of brain surgeries. The sensor uses body temperature readings to give information about how much cerebrospinal fluid is leaking. This sensor gives different heat signatures depending on whether the shunt is functional or not. This is a major development in the CSF market, the sensor also enables access to information that was previously inaccessible.

Overview Of The Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market

The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market consist of sales of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment and related services. CSF devices and equipment are used in the treatment of hydrocephalus, a condition of excessive accumulation of CSF within the head.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

• By Type: CSF Shunts, CSF Drainage Systems

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers

• By Age group: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

• CSF Drainage Systems By Type: Ventricular Drainage System, Lumbar Drainage System

• By Geography: The global cerebrospinal fluid management (CSF) devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as B. Braun, DePuy Synthes, Integra Life Sciences, Medtronic, Sophysa, BeckerSmith Medical Inc, Möller Medical GmbH, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Dispomedica GmbH, and Terumo Corporation

