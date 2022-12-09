Western Exploration Intersects 74.22m of 1.71 g/t Gold and 40.40m of 2.18 g/t Gold from its Doby George Deposit at its Aura Project in Nevada – Video on InvestmentPitch Media

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Exploration (TSXV:WEX) (OTCQX:WEXPF), a Nevada-focused gold and silver exploration company, has released additional assay results from for three holes from its Phase 1 drill program at Doby George, Nevada. Doby George, one of three main mineral deposits at the company’s 100% owned, 6,000-hectare Aura gold-silver project, located approximately 120 kilometers or 75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada, is one of the highest-grade, undeveloped open pit heap leach resources in Nevada.



The Aura Project is located 32 kilometers north of the Jerritt Canyon mine, which has been in continual operation since 1981. The deposit is an outcropping, high-grade sediment-hosted mineral deposit, with multiple zones of mineralization identified by drilling in a 1.7 x 0.8 km area. The zone of oxidation extends approximately 150 to 200 meters below surface, while limited deep drilling has encountered unoxidized gold mineralization at depths of over 600 meters below surface.

The Phase 1 drill program, designed to evaluate areas within, and adjacent to, the current resource boundary, was comprised of nine large diameter (PQ) core holes which were completed between July 26, 2022, and September 12, 2022. The drill holes were located at eight different drill sites for a total of 1,138 meters at the Doby George deposit.

Hole DGC791 was completed in the West Ridge resource area of Doby George, which accounts for approximately 82% of the current mineral resource estimate at Doby George. Highlights included an intersection of 74.22 meters of 1.71 g/t Au, including 30.78 meters of 2.48 g/t Au.

Holes DGC792 and 793 were drilled in the Daylight deposit area of Doby George. Highlights included an intersection of 40.39 meters of 2.18 g/t Au from Hole 792 and intersections of 26.98 meters of 2.12 g/t Au and 19.20 meters of 1.46 g/t Au from Hole 793.

All sample intervals were assayed by both fire assay (AuFA) and cyanide soluble shake tests (AuCN) followed up by atomic absorption finish. All three holes reported today showed very positive FA grade distribution. A ratio of greater than 80% generally indicates strong oxidation and good cyanide extraction potential.

Darcy Marud, CEO and Director, stated: "Holes DGC791 to DGC793, have all been completed in the West Ridge and Daylight areas at Doby George. We have now received assays results for five of the nine drill holes completed at Doby George and all of them demonstrate the remarkable continuity of high grade, near surface, oxide gold mineralization at Doby George."

Homestake Mining Company initially discovered the Doby George deposit in the mid-1980s. Metallurgical test work completed on oxidized material by Homestake Mining and others, has indicated favorable metallurgy for standard cyanide heap leach processing. Since that time, 827 drill holes have been completed, totaling 115,197 meters of drilling. This includes 74 drill holes, totaling 22,622 meters that were drilled between 1998 and 2017 by Western Exploration LLC, which has a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company.

The Aura Project is unique in the junior mining space insofar as resources have been identified in three different deposits, Doby George, Gravel Creek and Wood Gulch. The project is supported by Mineral Resource Technical Report dated October 2021 showing 652,271 gold equivalent ounces in the Indicated category and 665,357 gold equivalent ounces in the Inferred category.

The shares, which began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 19th, are currently trading at $1.25. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.WesternExploration.com , contact Nichole Cowles, Investor Relations, at 775-240-4172 or by email at NicholeCowles@WesternExploration.com .

