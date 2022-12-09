Family of Missing 1940s Hollywood Star and former Texan Lora Lee Michel Searches for Relatives and Information
Texas family seeks missing long-lost relatives, receives National Arts & Entertainment Journalism award
Texas family seeks missing long-lost relatives, receives National Arts & Entertainment Journalism award

Lora Lee Michel, a talented and renowned 1940s child actress, has been missing since 1962, and was recently the subject of the LA Times in an investigative piece documenting her life and missing whereabouts. The story gained some closure for the family but they are now searching for possible relatives in the Texas area and details about her life and/or whereabouts.
— Lora Lee Michel’s niece, Leslie Hannah
“We believe that Lora Lee spent some time in the Houston area after her release from prison in 1963,” Michel’s niece Leslie Hannah said. “We have had some success finding other family members through the use of genealogy programs but there are still many questions left unanswered.”
At the height of her brief Hollywood career, Michel was considered the greatest child star since Shirley Temple starring in 13 films with actors that included luminaries such as Humphrey Bogart, Gary Cooper and Olivia de Havilland.
Michel’s life was filled with Hollywood stars, dysfunctional families, heartless press, unwieldy court systems and a corrupt entertainment industry. Michel’s family believed she was totally lost in time after she once again became orphaned at the age of 15 and served time in jail. There was no record of her since 1962 until the recent discovery of her presence in Houston in 1963.
In the LA times story, which just this week won a First Place National Arts & Entertainment Journalism award, journalist Stacy Perman was able to dive into public records, family interviews, and documentation more than 50 years old to discover what allegedly happened to Michel–or at least has come to a conclusion of what may have happened to her. During the time when her family believed her to be missing. According to one of Michel’s former husbands and further research from Perman, Michel may have died of cancer in 1979 but nothing is confirmed as of yet.
To read the article visit https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2022-05-19/child-star-vanished-lora-lee-michel-mystery-hollywood-golden-age. To listen to part one of the Los Angeles Times’ podcast visit https://www.latimes.com/podcasts/story/2022-07-12/the-times-podcast-what-happened-to-lora-lee. For part two visit https://www.latimes.com/podcasts/story/2022-07-13/the-times-podcast-lora-lee-michel-fate. For more information about Lora Lee Michel’s story, or if you have any information about Lora Lee Michel, please visit www.loraleemichel.com or email whereisloralee@gmail.com.
