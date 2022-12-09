Global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Growth Trajectory

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market grew from $7.1 billion in 2021 to $7.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is expected to grow to $8.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%. The increasing prevalence of preterm births and the low body weight of infants act as a factor driving the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market growth.

Key Trends In The Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market

Fetal and neonatal monitoring device manufacturers are increasingly innovating and integrating technologies such as wireless technology with patient monitoring devices to efficiently diagnose and monitor fetuses and newborns. Wireless sensor technology such as biosensor monitoring devices, wireless fetal heart rate monitoring devices is multi-sensor systems implanted or embedded into the skin, consisting of a sensor that transmits data for real-time monitoring of a patient’s medical condition.

Overview Of The Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market

The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment market consist of sales of fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment are used to assess fetal heart rate and contractions of the uterus during pregnancy and childbirth. Ultrasound Dopplers and internal fetal monitors are widely-used fetal and neonatal monitors.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Equipment: Fetal, Neonatal

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Pediatric Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Portability: Portable, Non Portable

• By Fetal Care Equipment Type: Ultrasound Devices, Fetal Dopplers, Fetal MRI Systems, Fetal Monitors, Fetal Pulse Oximeters

• By Neonatal Care Equipment Type: Infant Warmers, Incubators, Convertible Warmers & Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Respiratory Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices

• By Geography: The global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Analogic Corporation, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, Becton Dickinson, Masimo Corporation, and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

The market report analyzes fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market size, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market growth drivers, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices global market segments, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market major players, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market growth across geographies, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market trends and fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

