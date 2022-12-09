Global Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the interventional cardiology devices and equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $12.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $16.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market is being driven by an increase in cardiovascular diseases.

Key Trends In The Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market

Advancement in the technology of Interventional cardiology devices is one of the major trends in the market. Advanced devices cover technologically advanced imaging modalities such as Intravenous Ultrasound (IVUS), Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR), and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). For instance, according to a study published by the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the treatment of cardiovascular diseases has changed substantially due to the introduction of new drug therapies and devices such as guidewires and stents which allow the patient to live quality and longer lives.

Overview Of The Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market

The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market consist of sales of interventional cardiology devices and equipment and related services. Interventional cardiology devices and equipment are used in interventional cardiology, a branch that deals with the catheter-based treatment of structural heart diseases. This segment is focused mainly on minimally invasive treatments for functional and structural heart diseases using catheter-based approaches to reach the heart under x-ray visualization.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Angioplasty Balloons, Angioplasty Stents, Catheters, Plaque Modification Devices, Other Interventional Cardiology Devices

By Age Group: New-born (0-30 days), Infant (31 days-1 year), Children (1-18 years), Adult (18+ years)

By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography: The interventional cardiology devices and equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Inc, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Ltd, Novacam Technologies Inc, Cook Medical LLC

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 provides interventional cardiology devices and equipment market outlook and in-depth interventional cardiology devices and equipment market research. The market report analyzes interventional cardiology devices and equipment market size, interventional cardiology devices and equipment market trends, interventional cardiology devices and equipment global market growth drivers, interventional cardiology devices and equipment market segments, interventional cardiology devices and equipment global market major players, interventional cardiology devices and equipment global market growth across geographies, and interventional cardiology devices and equipment global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

