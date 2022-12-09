101VOICE Awarded a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

101VOICE Hosted VoIP Excellence Award 2022

101VOICE's Cloud Telephony Solution Honored For Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 101VOICE announced today that they have been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for 2022.

101VOICE’s cloud telephony is a simple yet feature-rich cloud phone solution using the latest Cloud PBX technology. The solution features sophisticated capabilities, functionalities, performance, and scalability without costly maintenance. Thanks to the power of the internet, the solution helps organizations elevate their phone systems and unified communications through features such as three-way calling, auto attendant, hunt groups and more.

Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder, said, “Winning an award is always a special moment, and we never want to take it for granted. 101VOICE’s ultimate goal is to offer our customers excellent, customized cloud telephony solutions and support to suit their unique needs. Receiving recognition for delivering an exceptional IP communication solution to the teleservices industry is indeed a great honor. We feel privileged to receive this award from TMC, and will continue striving to be worthy of it.”

“Congratulations to 101VOICE for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. 101VOICE has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

The 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be published on INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About 101VOICE

101VOICE, the UC division of IT Management Corporation, is a leading provider of bleeding-edge Cloud-based UC solutions for the business sector. Based in Santa Clara, California, and with offices around the USA and branches in the UK, Brazil, China, and Australia, the company has won more than 40 awards for its innovative work in the UC space.

For more information on 101VOICE or its many UC solutions, please visit the company’s official website at https://www.101voice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.