Contrast Injector Market Expected to Reach USD 1,294.40 Mn by 2030
Contrast Injector Market Expected to Reach USD 1,294.40 Mn by 2030, Size, Share, Demand and Growth FactorsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Contrast Injector Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The most up-to-date technology was used in conjunction with expert industry knowledge and practical, effective, and innovative solutions to develop this Contrast Injector report. Market penetration-increasing tactics such as new product releases, geographical expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions are discussed. This study of the Contrast Injector market focuses on numerous submarkets that are anticipated to grow rapidly in terms of revenue throughout the study's approximate forecast time frame. The report's research, analysis, and insights give you a clear picture of the market from which to make informed business decisions.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the contrast injector market which was USD 849.85 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 1,294.40 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide. Cardiovascular disease affects an estimated 17.9 million people each year. Strokes and heart attacks cause four out of every five cardiovascular deaths, and one-third of deaths occur in people under 70. The majority of businesses are developing novel products to reduce contrast media waste and gain a competitive advantage. Bracco has developed smart syringeless injectors that can maximise efficiency by using every drop of contrast loaded into the system. Smart injectors record the amount injected as well as the imaging protocol used and transmit the information to the PACS. These continuous technological advancements, as opposed to media injector technology, are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Segmentation:
The contrast injector market is segmented on the basis of product, type of injectors, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Consumables
Syringes
Tubes
Other consumables
Injector Systems
CT injectors
MRI injectors
Angiography injectors
Accessories
Type of Injectors
Single-head Injectors
Dual-head Injectors
Syringeless Injectors
Application
Radiology
Interventional Radiology
Interventional Cardiology
End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Key Market Players:
General Electric (U.S.)
Vivid Imaging Solutions (U.S.)
Hilin Life Products, Inc. (U.S.)
Jodas Expoim Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Lantheus (U.S.)
Magnus Health (U.S.)
TAEJOON PHARM (South Korea)
Spago Nanomedical AB (Sweden)
Guerbet (France)
Bracco (Italy)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Medtron AG (Germany)
NemotoKyorindo Co., Ltd. (China)
ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Sino Medical-Device Technology Co. (China)
Apollo RT Co. Ltd. (China)
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Contrast Injector Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Contrast Injector Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Contrast Injector Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Contrast Injector Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
