Lancing Devices and Equipment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Lancing Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Lancing Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the lancing devices and equipment market grew from $0.42 billion in 2021 to $0.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The lancing devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $0.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.2%. The rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the lancing devices and equipment market growth as more people depend on lancing devices to test blood glucose levels.

Key Trends In The Lancing Devices and Equipment Market

Lancing device manufacturers are increasingly using custom vacuum technology in lancing devices to minimize pain from poking. Lancing devices that use this technology create a shallow puncture on the skin without hitting the deeper pain nerves and blood is pulled up by the vacuum.

Overview Of The Lancing Devices and Equipment Market

The lancing devices and equipment market consist of sales of lancing devices and equipment and related services. These devices are used to prick the skin to obtain blood samples for testing glucose levels.

Lancing Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Safety Lancets, Standard Lancets

• By Type: Reusable, Disposable

• By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare and Home Diagnostics, Diagnostic Centres and Medical Institutions, Research and Academic Laboratories, Others

• By Penetration Depth: 0.8mm-1mm, 1.1mm- 1.5mm, 1.6mm-2.0mm, Others

• By Geography: The global lancing devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, LifeScan, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Becton Dickinson, Bayer AG, Medtronic, and ARKRAY.

