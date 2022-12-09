UV Filter Market Size to Hit US$750.6 million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% (2022 - 2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

High Consumption of Skincare Products will provide a positive impact on the growth of UV Filter Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The UV Filter Market size is estimated to reach US$750.6 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 6.2% from 2022 to 2027. UV filters are the materials that are used to block or absorb ultraviolet rays in order to reduce the haziness created by ultraviolet light. The filters are made from either organic compound like benzophenone, ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate and cinnamates or from inorganic compound consisting zinc oxide & titanium dioxide. UV filter has various uses like in cosmetic products it is used as sunscreen agent, as UV rays filter in screen printing, as food packaging material, as flexible plastic film for windows & light fixatures and as lens protector in photography. Hence due to such high applicability the material is widely used in sectors like cosmetics, food & beverage, textiles, paper and in construction sector.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the UV Filter Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the UV filter industry as the region consist of major economies like China which consist of major end user of UV filter like of food & Beverage and textile sector.

2. UV filter has high applicability in imaging industry as it is used by many photographers and cinematographers to protect their glass lenses and coatings from lens contamination.

3. UV filter span the colour spectrum due to which they have high applicability in scanning application and in contact proofing application like screen printing and plate making.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Organic material held a significant share in UV filter market in 2020, with a share of over 65%. Organic UV filter like ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate is used as active ingredient in skincare cosmetics, while benzophenone is used as photo initiator in graphic coated paper for imaging and also as food packaging material.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the UV filter market in 2021, with a share of over 36%. The region consists of major end user of UV filter like food & beverage, cosmetics and textiles in countries like China and India. Rapid urbanization and growing economic development have led to increase in productivity of these sectors.

3. Cosmetic & personal care sector held a significant share in UV filter market in 2021, with a share of over 22%. UV filter, both, organic such as ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate and inorganic like zinc oxide, are used as active ingredient in skin care cosmetic in order to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the UV Filter Industry are -

1. Advance Nano Tek Limited

2. Dow Chemical Co

3. L’Oréal Group

4. Evonik Industries AG

5. Merck & Co



