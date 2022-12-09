Insights Into The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022”, the orthopedic prosthetics market grew from $1.33 billion in 2021 to $1.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The orthopedic prosthetics market is expected to grow to $1.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The orthopedic prosthetics market is being driven by an increasing number of trauma cases and accidental injuries.

Key Trends In The Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

The companies in the orthopedic prosthetics market are witnessing the emergence of 3D printed orthopedic prosthetics. 3D printing is a process that involves a digital model being transformed into a three-dimensional solid object. 3D printed orthopedic prosthetics are devices that are manufactured by the process of 3D printing. These devices have shorter lead times, lower costs and consistent quality.

Overview Of The Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

The orthopedic prosthetics global market consists of sales of orthopedic prosthetic devices. Orthopedic prosthetics are artificial devices used to replace a missing body part lost due to disease, trauma, surgical removal of body appendage, disabling illness, or congenital conditions.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics, Sockets, Other Products

• By End Users: Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics, Rehabilitation Center, Other End Users

• By Technology: Conventional orthopedic prosthetics, Electric-powered orthopedic prosthetics, Hybrid orthopedic prosthetics

• By Geography: The global orthopedic prosthetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Blatchford Ltd, Zimmer Biomet Inc, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, The Ohio Willow Wood Co, Ossur, Smith and Nephew plc, Biomet Inc, and Touch Bionics Inc.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides orthopedic prosthetics market outlook. The market report gives orthopedic prosthetics market analysis, orthopedic prosthetics global market size, orthopedic prosthetics global market growth drivers, orthopedic prosthetics global market segments, orthopedic prosthetics global market major players, orthopedic prosthetics global market growth across geographies, and orthopedic prosthetics market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

