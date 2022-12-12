Fiber Cement Market Share Worth US$ 20.5 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Fiber Cement are Alternative for Asbestos and Eco-friendly in Nature will Drive the Fiber Cement MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fiber Cement Market size is forecast to reach $20.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Fiber cement is a composite materials compound with lignocellulose reinforcement that is composed of sand, Portland cement, silica sand, and cellulose fibers. The demand for fiber cement can be credited to the growth in demand for fiber cement products for construction activities, with the escalation in government rules on consumption of asbestos, across the globe. Factors such as excessive demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable building materials are influencing the demand for fiber cement products like slates, Corrugated sheets, false ceilings, flat sheets, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Fiber Cement Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia Pacific dominates the Fiber Cement Market owing to a rapid increase in the Automotive and construction sector.
2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact on the forecast period.
3. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
4. The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end-use industry in Fiber Cement Market and their specific segmented revenue.
5. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Fiber Cement related industries have been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Portland Cement dominates the Fiber Cement Market growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over forecast period. Portland cement is manufactured by combining various elements including calcium, silicon, iron, aluminum, and other ingredients. Portland cement is of two type’s namely Ordinary Portland cement (OPC) and white Portland cement.
2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Fiber cement Market in 2020 up to 42% followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific contains some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and each jurisdiction is focused on creating a pipeline of opportunities for the development of infrastructure.
3. Corrugated sheets dominated the Fiber Cement Market holding share of 34%. They are a trendy siding and roofing best for agricultural and commercial buildings, due to their strength and durability. Corrugated sheets are generally used in the residential sector in prominent amounts in the form of roofing and siding options.
4. Fiber-cement Siding held the largest share of 38% in the Fiber Cement Market in 2020. Siding is a construction material used for concealing the outside of residential and commercial buildings. Fiber cement siding grasps on the look of wood or masonry but has concrete toughness because it contains a mixture of water, wood pulp, fly ash or silica sand, and Portland cement.
5. Building and Construction dominates the Fiber Cement Market growing at a CAGR of 6%. The escalating demand for fiber cement in the building and construction industry is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period. The increasing disposable incomes of individuals paired with the higher standards of living are anticipated to be the key drivers for the growth of the building and construction industry.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fiber Cement Industry are -
1. James Hardie Industries PLC
2. Nichiha
3. Alpha Roofing Industries
4. Cembrit Holding A/S
5. Allura
