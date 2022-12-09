Traffic Marking Coatings Market to reach a value of US$ 1,385 Million in 2027

The Traffic Marking Coatings Market to grow at a decent CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 1,385 Million in 2027; states Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Stratview Research , the Global Traffic Marking Coatings Market Report is CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 1,385 Million in 2027.

This market research report provides an in-depth information on trends, dynamics, revenue opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments in the global oil and gas condition monitoring system market.

This report focuses on the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, competitive landscape, and regional analysis of the market. The study also includes an elaborated detail on the industry forecast and potential of this market.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Traffic Marking Coatings Market is driven by a host of factors. Such as –

New road construction, repair & maintenance is one of the key demand generators.

High impacts and severe weather conditions are always hazards for roads, highways, and bridges. Therefore, it is necessary to regularly maintain the traffic marking lines and sign labels.

Also, an increase in the investment in smart street marking systems to promote road safety is creating new business opportunities.

Key players in the Traffic Marking Coatings Market –

Traffic marking remains one of the key industries that all the key coatings suppliers are targeting today. The following are some of the key players in the traffic marking coatings market:

Ennis-Flint

The Sherwin Williams Company

Geveko Markings

3M

Swarco AG

Benefits of this Report

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

The report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Develop/modify business growth strategies by leveraging reliable data offered in the report.

To know more, get a free sample pdf here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2992/traffic-marking-coatings-market.html#form

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Resin Type - Acrylic , Alkyd, Epoxy, and Polyester

- Acrylic Alkyd, Epoxy, and Polyester Technology Type - Solvent-Borne Coatings and Water-Borne Coatings

- Solvent-Borne Coatings and Water-Borne Coatings Application Type - Roads & Highways, Airport Marking, Parking Lot, and Others

- Roads & Highways, Airport Marking, Parking Lot, and Others Region - (North America [The USA, Canada, and Mexico], Europe [Germany, France, The UK, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific], and Rest of the World [Brazil, Argentina, and Others]).





Market Segments' Analysis

Based on the resin type, Acrylics remain the most preferred coating materials for traffic marking solutions in the foreseen future. Quick-drying technology is used in all-acrylic formulations to create durable, long-lasting traffic paints.

Based on the technology type, Solvent-Borne coatings remain the leading technology in traffic marking solutions. Solvent-borne pavement marking coatings are frequently employed on international highways.

Based on the application type, roads & highways are the biggest users of traffic marking coatings. The growing demand for water-borne thermoplastic coatings for protecting the retro-reflectivity markings on roads and parking spaces/lots is one of the prime factors driving the market.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for traffic marking coatings over the forecast period. In addition to that, the region is likely to witness healthy market growth in the coming years. The increased construction of residential and commercial infrastructure is helping to promote the use of traffic road marking paints.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Traffic Marking Coatings Market

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Click here to know more about the TOCs of the report –

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/2992/traffic-marking-coatings-market.html

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearvch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176