Global Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $12.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $15.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The presence of a large pool of patients in joint reconstruction diseases is driving the market.

Key Trends In The Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market

Companies in joint reconstruction devices are increasingly investing in 3D printing technology due to its significant improvement over traditional joint reconstruction surgery. This technique uses for reconstructions of bones as a base before the surgery plan so the patient can get a preoperative MRI or CT scan. These features are particularly beneficial for patients in terms of safety concerns, which can affect adherence to treatment regimens. For instance, in 2019, Conformis, a USA-based developer and manufacturer of knee implants, launched a hip implant using 3D printing technology as per patients’ specifications.

Overview Of The Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market consist of sales of joint reconstruction devices and equipment and related services. Joint reconstruction devices and equipment are used in joint reconstruction procedures.

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Knee Reconstruction Devices, Hip Reconstruction Devices, Extremity Reconstruction Devices

• By Application: Arthrodesis, Arthroscopy, Joint Replacement Surgery, Osteotomy, Resurfacing Surgery, Small Joint Surgery

• By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Geography: The global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, Wright Medical Group, DePuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson, Aesculap Implant Systems Inc

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides joint reconstruction devices and equipment global market analysis and forecast. The market report analyzes joint reconstruction devices and equipment global market size, market growth drivers, market segments, major players, market growth across geographies, and competitors' revenues and market positioning.

