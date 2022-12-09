Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $1.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $1.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%. The upcoming shortage of skilled healthcare professionals (doctors and nurses), drives the remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices and equipment market.

Key Trends In The Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

Remote patient monitoring device manufacturers are increasingly integrating IoT and wireless technology with remote patient monitoring devices to efficiently diagnose and treat medical conditions. Wireless sensor technology such as biosensor monitoring devices is multi-sensor systems implanted or embedded into the skin, consisting of a sensor that transmits data for real-time monitoring of a patient’s medical condition. IoT technology enables healthcare service providers to remotely monitor patients’ health parameters. These devices are miniaturized multi-sensing devices, aiding healthcare professionals to monitor blood pressure, blood glucose levels, and physiological parameters, and recommend the appropriate treatment. Major companies offering IoT and wireless sensor technology integrated patient monitoring devices include Xsensio, InSilixa, 1Drop Diagnostics, Kenzen.

Overview Of The Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market consist of sales of remote patient monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Remote patient monitoring devices and equipment allow a patient to use a mobile medical device for undergoing a routine test and send the test data to a healthcare expert in real-time.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Device: Heart Monitors, Breath Monitors, Haematology Monitors, Multi - Parameter Monitors

• By End User: Home Care Settings, Clinics, Hospitals

• By Application: Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases , Diabetes Treatment, Sleep Disorder, Weight Monitoring And Fitness Monitoring , Other Applications

• By Geography: The global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik, Robert Bosch, Covidien Plc

