Insights Into The Global Refractive Surgery Devices and Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Refractive Surgery Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the refractive surgery devices and equipment market size grew from $0.13 billion in 2021 to $0.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s refractive surgery devices and equipment market research the market is expected to grow to $0.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. A significant driving factor for the growth of the refractive surgery devices and equipment market is an increase in the geriatric population worldwide with eye disorders.

Key Trends In The Refractive Surgery Devices and Equipment Market

The focus areas for many companies in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market has shifted towards increasing technological advancements in the field of refractive surgery. Advanced technologies used for correcting refractive errors expand the scale of the treatment, reduce the time and labor costs. The new corneal refractive surgical techniques such as femtosecond corneal surgery technique, pseudophakic intraocular lenses, intraocular rings and segments, and corneal stiffening techniques such as collagen crosslinking may impact the market significantly.

Overview Of The Refractive Surgery Devices and Equipment Market

The refractive surgery devices and equipment market consists of sales of refractive surgery devices. The refractive surgery devices are used to improve or correct refractive errors such as nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), presbyopia, or astigmatism.

Refractive Surgery Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Product Type: Microkeratome, Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, YAG Lasers

· By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Opthalmology Clinics

· By Application: Astigmatism, Near-sightedness, Farsightedness

By Geography: The global refractive surgery devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Alcon, J & J, Zeiss, Bausch, and Lomb (Valeant), Ziemer Ophthalmic, Nidek, STAAR, Avedro, Lensar, and iVIS Technologies.

Refractive Surgery Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of refractive surgery devices and equipment market. The market report gives refractive surgery devices and equipment market analysis, refractive surgery devices and equipment market size, refractive surgery devices and equipment market growth drivers, refractive surgery devices and equipment global market segments, refractive surgery devices and equipment global market major players, refractive surgery devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and refractive surgery devices and equipment global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The refractive surgery devices and equipment global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

