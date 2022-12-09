Uniform Advantage has announced charitable contributions totaling $25,000 to four organizations

Uniform Advantage, a multi-channel retailer of uniforms and scrubs for the medical and hospitality industries, has announced charitable contributions totaling $25,000 to four organizations

Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of uniforms and scrubs for the medical and hospitality industries, has announced charitable contributions totaling $25,000 to four organizations. The awards are based on recommendations from UA's employee-led Empowering Change Committee (ECC).

"As a global company, we are committed to supporting the communities Uniform Advantage calls home," said Uniform Advantage® CEO Susan Masimore. "The organizations receiving these donations share our passion for helping people in need. We couldn't be more pleased to lend our support to their programs."

The four organizations receiving funding are:

National Urban League – $12,000 has been awarded, including $7,000 for national programs (Financial Empowerment Centers and the Urban Reentry Jobs Program) and $5,000 for the National Urban League Greater ATL Chapter (Workforce Development).

Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF) – $5,000 will be given to HUF's Unity4Kids – an early childhood program that provides affordable, high-quality childcare for low-income, underserved, migrant families.

Foundation for Initiatives in Development and Education for All (IDEA) – $5,000 is awarded to IDEA for two programs – one aimed at creating safe learning spaces for children (UTKARSH) and one to help women start their own businesses (UNNATI). IDEA is located in Pune, India.

CEPIA – $3,000 is awarded to CEPIA to assist Costa Rican families living in extreme poverty with basic needs. Participating families also have access to legal, empowerment and psychological programs.

Masimore praised the work of the UA's Empowering Change Committee.

"All voices are heard and valued at UA," said Uniform Advantage® CEO Susan Masimore. The ECC reflects the diversity of our workforce and the places they live. The members of the ECC deserve credit for recommending these awards and I am grateful for their commitment to this program."

