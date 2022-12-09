Circular Edge Acquires Innovus Partners, a Leading Provider of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Implementation and Support Services

The acquisition significantly expands Circular Edge's capabilities to provide business process improvement and Cloud transformation services with Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle NetSuite, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Circular Edge, a leading global business advisory and ERP consulting services and solutions provider and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Innovus Partners, a provider of Oracle's Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud implementation and support services. The acquisition further strengthens Circular Edge's ability to address customer needs for data-driven insights to support finance, operations, and lines of business via connected enterprise planning. The acquisition is expected to be by January 1, 2023.

"We have always operated with a flexible approach, and this represents the next step to better support our customers in accelerating their path to the cloud, both from an infrastructure and applications standpoint," said sAchin cHoudhari, CEO & Founder of Circular Edge. "Innovus brings amazing success stories and proven talent, to support our customers in overcoming challenges to gain a competitive advantage through better insights, organizational efficiency and increased profitability. We look forward to continuing to ‘redefine impossible' together."

"Both Innovus and Circular Edge share a strong commitment to providing the best resources, capabilities, and solutions to ensure customer success. The union of our two organizations will enhance that focus as we support our customers on their Cloud journey," said RJ Linehan, Managing Partner. "We are excited to expand CE's portfolio of services with our EPM expertise and look forward to this next chapter in our 10-year history."

Circular Edge (CE), founded in 2003, is an award-winning business advisory and consulting services provider specializing in Enterprise Resource Planning solutions and support across Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle Customer Experience (CX), Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud, Cloud Applications, and Oracle NetSuite. CE employs a direct staff of 250+ functional and technical resources who bring extensive domain expertise and a process-driven execution approach with proven, scalable methodology into short- and long-term projects, production support, managed services, training/skills enablement, transition, and staff augmentation engagements. Learn more: http://www.circularedge.com.

Innovus is a full-service provider of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Business Intelligence (BI) implementation and support services on the Oracle platform. As a trusted advisor, Innovus partners with its clients to champion their vision of achieving strategic advantage through business analytics and help them navigate the complexities of delivering that vision across the enterprise. Innovus employs a team of Oracle-certified consultants who deliver value to their clients via practical technical and functional expertise, a zealous commitment to customer success and pioneering development methodology.

