Steel Roofing Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the steel roofing market are Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Jinhu Color Aluminum Group, Ideal Roofing Co Ltd, Reedâ€™s Metals Inc, ATAS International Inc, DECRA Roofing Systems Inc, Firestone Building Products, Carlisle SynTec Systems, BlueScope Steel Limited, The OmniMax International Inc, Tata Steel, ABC Supply Co Inc, Corner Stone Building Brands, Bilka, Mcelroy Metals, Nucor building systems and Safal group.

The global steel roofing market is expected to grow from $4.10 billion in 2021 to $4.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.93%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The steel roofing market is expected to grow to $4.93 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.73%.

The steel roofing market consists of sales of steel roofing products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to manufacture steel (metal) roofing systems to enhance their functionality.A steel roof refers to a type of roofing system that is made up of steel pieces or tiles.

Steel roofing is particularly engineered to last longer than any other roofing material.The installation of the steel roofs offers aesthetics, energy efficiency, and durability, and prevents leaks.

The steel roofs can be recycled.

The main types of steel roofing are color-coated roofing sheets, galvanized sheets, curving sheets, tile roof sheets, and other types.Color-coated roofing sheets are coated with different colors via a chemical process.

The construction types are new construction and renovation. They are used by the end user are residential, commercial, agricultural, and industries.

Western Europe was the largest region in the steel roofing market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the steel roofing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

An increase in investments in the construction of residential buildings is expected to propel the growth of the steel roofing market going forward.A residential building refers to a building that is constructed for accommodation purposes and is used for normal residential purposes, with or without cooking or dining facilities.

This construction includes one or more family dwellings, lodging, or rooming houses.Steel roofing material is used in the construction of residential buildings to cover the rooftops, and it lowers the cost of construction.

For instance, according to Invest India, an India-based investment advisory, in the year 2021, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the construction development sector and construction activities stood at $26.16 billion. Infrastructure activities are contributing 13% share of the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, which is $81.12 billion. Therefore, an increase in investments in the construction of residential buildings is driving the growth of the steel roofing market.

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the steel roofing market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new product innovations such as Boral SteelTM and Boral Roofing, which are manufactured by using stone-coated steel roofing systems to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in 2019, Boral Roofing LLC, a US-based company that manufactures steel roofs, introduced Boral Roofing stone-coated steel roofing.The stone-coated steel provides various types of sheets, such as BARREL-VAULT Tile, Granite-Ridge Shingle, a low-profile shingle panel, and Pacific Tile.

These roofing sheets provide a classic cottage look.

In February 2022, Tata Steel, an India-based manufacturer of steel and steel equipment, acquired NINL (Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited) for a deal amount of $1.6 billion. The acquisition aims to expand largely in the steel plant, iron ore reserves, and the land acreage that can accommodate capacity expansions for Tata Steel. Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited is an India-based government company that manufactures steel rods and roof sheets.

The countries covered in the steel roofing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

