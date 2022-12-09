NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Renewable Refineries New Build and Expansion Projects Analysis by Type, Development Stage, Key Countries, Region and Forecasts, 2022-2026

Summary

Global renewable refinery production capacity has increased from 5,758 million gallons per year (mmgy) in 2022 to 21,239 mmgy in 2026. Among regions, North America is expected to have the highest renewable production capacity at 10,942 mmgy in 2026. Asia and Europe follow next with 3,641 mmgy and 3,288 mmgy, respectively

Scope

- Renewable refinery production capacity by region for the period 2016 to 2026

- Renewable refinery new build and expansion production capacity by key countries

- New build and expansion capex of renewable refineries by region, key countries, and companies

- Regional new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies

- Key details of major new build renewable refineries expected to start operations by 2026

Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on renewable refineries globally

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical, and outlook of renewable refinery production capacity data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about capex spending on renewable refineries globally and by region

- Keep abreast of key new build renewable refinery projects globally

- Assess your competitorâ€™s new build renewable refinery projects and capex

