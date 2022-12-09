Lime Sulphur Market Size to Hit USD 21.5 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Due to various government initiatives and reforms, agriculture production is increasing, which acts as a driver for the growth of the Lime Sulphur Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Lime Sulphur Market size is forecast to reach US$21.5 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2027 owing to its rising demand from various end-use industries such as agriculture, horticulture, and veterinary. Lime sulphur is a mixture of calcium, polysulfides, and thiosulfate formed by reacting calcium hydroxide with elements, used in pest control. A small amount of surfactants is used in the process of making lime sulphur. It is widely used in insecticides and fungicides to control fungi, bacteria, and insects in crops. The growing demand for crop protection is leading to the growth of the lime sulphur industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Lime Sulphur Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominates the lime sulphur market, owing to an increase in the production of foodgrains in the region. For instance, according to Invest India, the production of foodgrains during 2019-20 was the highest ever in India at 296.65 MMT.

2. It is anticipated that the agriculture sector will drive the growth of the lime sulphur market in the future forecast period. For instance, according to OECD-FOA Agriculture Outlook, it is projected that by 2026 global level production of agriculture will reach 3,04,403.61 tones.

3. Lime sulphur is used in the veterinary industry for the treatment of diseases such as ringworms and other skin-related infections of cats, dogs, and livestock owing to this there has been growth in the demand for lime sulphur.

4. Moreover, with the growth of the horticulture industry, there has been an increase in the demand for lime sulphur as it is used in the horticulture dormant sprays to control the fungal disease spores which harm the gardens.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The soluble liquid concentrate segment held the largest share in the lime sulphur market in 2021. The soluble liquid lime sulphur mixed with mineral oil is used in the fungicides to make it adhere to the plant. The benefit of using liquid concentrate lime sulphur as a spray is that they protect the mature plant, crop, and helps in keeping it healthy, due to this the use of lime sulphur is increasing.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the lime sulphur market in 2021 up to 38%, owing to its increasing usage as a fungicide for crop protection in the production of agriculture and horticulture crops. There has been growth in the production of horticulture crops.

3. The fungicide segment held the largest share in the lime sulphur market in 2021. The lime sulphur fungicide is used to control fungal infection in the crops and helps in increasing the yield. Apart from this, the advantage of lime sulphur fungicide is that when it comes in contact with fungi it quickly kills the fungi, and the plant damage due to it is controlled.

4. The horticulture crop segment held the largest share in the lime sulphur market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. The horticulture crops are prone to various kinds of fungal and bacterial infection which damages the crop, as a result of this there has been an increase in the demand for lime sulphur.

5. The agriculture segment held the largest share in the lime sulphur market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. The lime sulphur is used as a fungicide and bactericide to reduce the fungal and bacterial infections from the crop.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lime Sulphur Industry are -

1. North Country Organics

2. TessenderlKerly

3. Miller Chemicals and Fertilizer

4. Graus Chemicals

5. OR-CAL Inc



