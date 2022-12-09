Halfpricesoft.com Has Just Released the 2022 Form 940 For End of Year Reporting

ezPaycheck 2022 payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has been updated to include IRS published 940 form for end of year filing. Get the details by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IRS has just released the 940 form for business owners to complete end of year filing.Halfpricesoft.com has updated ezPaycheck 2022 payroll software with the new Form 940. Current ezPaycheck 2022 clients can get this update for free. New clients are welcome to download ezPaycheck and test drive with no obligation and no cost.

Updates to the 940 2022 Form include:

Four States and Virgin Islands Subject to FUTA Credit Reduction.

California, Connecticut, Illinois, and New York, along with the Virgin Islands, did not pay back their federal loans by the November 10, 2022, deadline and will lose the full Federal Unemployment Tax Act (FUTA) credit for 2022.

Credit reduction states for 2022: The credit reduction rate for California, Connecticut, Illinois, and New York is 0.003 (0.3%). The credit reduction rate for the U.S. Virgin Islands is 0.036 (3.6%).

ezPaycheck update information at:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/ezPaycheck_update.asp

Clients can find information about how to file Form 940 at:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/print-940-form.asp

"Halfpricesoft.com has just released the update for the new 940 form for ezPaycheck 2022 payroll software." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows systems. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to halfpricesoft.com and download the payroll software.

The unique features included in ezPaycheck are:

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints tax forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A Required for W2 W3 Form Processing)

Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge

Supports network for multiple users (Additional cost)

ezPaycheck now prints W2 forms in 4-up format

Supports differential pay rates within the company

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods

Starting at $139.00 for a single user version (per calendar year). Special prince $99.00.

Currently the 2022-2023 bundle version is available for only $159.00. To learn more about how to do more for less with ezPaycheck, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,

accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-271-9252, services@halfpricesoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com