Textile Floorings Market Size to Boost US$210 billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.4% - IndustryARC

Growing Investments in Infrastructural Developments will further drive the Textile Floorings Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Textile Floorings Market size is expected to reach a value of US$210 billion by the end of the year 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Textile flooring is a new type of traditional flooring that includes carpet tile or broadloom carpet with textured patterns or a unique design. Textile flooring is a versatile material and a particularly strong solution for hospitals, higher education facilities, and gyms. Thus, the increase in demand for textile floorings is widely used in automobiles and buildings & construction due to unique characteristics such as static control, energy consideration, and recyclable which is one of the major factors driving the textile floorings industry growth. Textile floorings such as carpets or velvet carpeting and rugs are made of natural (plant or animal-based) and synthetic fibre (polyester). Carpets are used for the interior of cars as a seat cover and help to reduce vehicle weight which is creating an opportunity for the textile flooring industry growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Textile Floorings Market highlights the following areas-

1. The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the textile floorings market owing to the growing economy and various end-use industries such as automotive and building and construction.

2. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), in India sales of passenger vehicles increased to 2,91,001 units in November 2020, compared with 2,79,365 units in November 2019.

3. Increasing adoption of synthetic fiber textile flooring in exterior and interior appliances at home due to excellent sound absorption property is estimated to boost the market size in near future.

4. Additionally, textile flooring includes carpets and rugs fabric that provides more comfort in comparison to other types of soft flooring materials such as linoleum which is estimated to create growth for the market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Synthetic-based held the largest share of more than 35% in the textile floorings market in the year 2021. Synthetic fiber is hypoallergenic and more resilient than natural fibers.

2. The Asia Pacific held the largest share of more than 33% in the textile floorings market honeycomb size in the year 2021, due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as building & construction in Asian countries such as India and China are estimated to grow the demand for textile floorings.

3. Building and construction held the largest share of more than 40% of the textile floorings market in the year 2021. Textile flooring such as carpet tile or velvet carpeting is designed to look natural which makes them ideal for office buildings, hotels, gyms, and other buildings.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Textile Floorings Industry are -

1. Mohawk Industries, Inc.

2. Shaw Industries Group Inc.

3. Forbo Holding AG

4. Balta Group

5. Interface, Inc.



