Metagenomics Sequencing Market Growing at 18% CAGR to be Worth US$ 4.5 Bn by 2030

The market crossed the US$ 1.0 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 4.5 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The metagenomics sequencing market has been significantly growing with an increase in demand for drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and the growing prevalence of genetic disorders. Further, the increase in advancements regarding DNA sequencing and the rise in the extension of metagenomics sequencing applications boost the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market. In addition, developing countries also offer lucrative opportunities for metagenomics sequencing product manufacturers. The sample processing and library preparation hold the maximum share in the market attributed mainly to the growing number of metagenome sequencing research projects being conducted, the availability of technologically advanced and robust sample processing and library preparation assay kits, and the demand for efficient library preparation products.

Get Sample Link: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/BMIRE00025850

The List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Metagenomics Sequencing Market Report are –

• Illuminia, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• PerkinElmer

• Eurofins Scientific

• Novogene Corporation

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

• BGI Genomics Co.

• Macrogen Inc.

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• Swift Biosciences Inc.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

• Product and Service:

• Reagents and consumables

• Instruments

• Services

• Analysis and data interpretation solutions

Workflow:

• Sample processing and library preparation

• Sequencing

• Data processing and analysis

Technology:

• 16s rRNA sequencing

• Shotgun metagenomic sequencing

• Whole-genome sequencing and de-novo assembly

• Metatranscriptomics

Application:

• Drug discovery

• Ecological and environmental applications

• Clinical diagnostics

• Soil microbiome applications

• Industry applications

• Veterinary applications

• Other applications

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

Rising adoption during COVID-19 is one of the major factors accelerating market growth:

Recent advancements in sequencing have allowed the genomes of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), to be sequenced within hours or days of a case being identified. The novel metagenomic sequencing is critical to the detection and description of the novel pathogen. Early sharing of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences allowed molecular diagnostic assays to be designed rapidly, enhancing global preparedness.

The report additionally focuses on world major leading industry players of this market providing information like company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This report focuses on market trends, volume and value, regional level, and company level. This report represents the overall Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size by analyzing historical information and future prospects till 2028.

Key Highlights of the Metagenomics Sequencing Market Research Report:

• The report summarizes the Metagenomics Sequencing Market by stating the definition, applications, scope, it’s price, supply and demand ratio, and market overview.

• Competitive landscape of all leading key players together with their business strategies, approaches, and latest Metagenomics Sequencing market development.

• It elements market investment, opportunities, growth factors, restraints, and market risks.

• It performs a comprehensive study of emerging players in the Metagenomics Sequencing business along with the existing ones.

• It accomplishes primary and secondary research and resources to estimate prime products, market size, and industrial partnerships of this business.

Click here to buy this report: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/BMIRE00025850

Research Objectives:

• To study and analyze the Metagenomics Sequencing consumption by key regions/countries, product type and application, history information, and forecast during 2022-2028.

• To understand the structure of Metagenomics Sequencing by identifying its various sub segments.

• Focuses on the key Metagenomics Sequencing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans within the next few years.

• To analyze Metagenomics Sequencing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the expansion of the market.

• To project the consumption of Metagenomics Sequencing submarkets, with respect to key.

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions within the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

(*If you have any special necessities, please let us know and we can give you the report as you would like.)

Browse Similar Report:

North America Metagenomics Market Forecast to 2027 - https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-metagenomics-market

North America Human Microbiome Market Forecast to 2025- https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-human-microbiome-market

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact Us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Contact person: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Phone: +16467917070

