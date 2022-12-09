Styrenic Block Copolymers Market worth US$10.6 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid change, which means new growth opportunities for thermoplastic elastomers increased use of Styrenic Block Copolymers Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Styrenic Block Copolymers Market size is forecast to reach US$10.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027. Styrenic block copolymers (SBC) such as styrene isoprene styrene, styrene ethylene butylene styrene, and more are a class of thermoplastic elastomers and are produced by ionic copolymerization. Styrenic block copolymer (SBC) is made of three separate polymeric blocks - at one end is a hard-polystyrene block, in the middle long polybutadiene, and followed by a second hard block of polystyrene. The increasing usage of styrenic block copolymers as impact modifiers, polymer surfactants, and tougheners in plastics and adhesives is anticipated to be one of the factors driving the market growth. In addition, the growing need for a substitute for Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), owing to various hazards associated with its use, has been driving the demand for styrenic block copolymers in the medical sector, which is another factor aiding the global styrenic block copolymers market growth in various regions.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Styrenic Block Copolymers Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the styrenic block copolymers market, owing to the increasing building and construction industry in the region. For instance, in seasonally adjusted terms, private sector houses rose 15.1 percent monthly and 57.5 percent annually in February 2021, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

2. With the rising migration of people towards urban areas, there is a strong need to build a greater number of residential houses, which will have a positive impact on the demand for adhesives, sealants, and coatings sector and thereby accelerate the styrenic block copolymers market during the forecast period.

3. SBC eliminates the need for phthalates, which have negative health effects on patients. This advantageous property of styrenic block copolymers makes them an excellent choice for use as a cost-effective replacement for PVC polymers in the medical sector, contributing to market growth.

4. However, rising raw material costs and low resistance of styrenic block copolymers to hydrocarbons are among the major factors acting as a restraint and will continue to hamper the growth of the styrenic block copolymers market during the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The unsaturated styrenic block copolymer segment held the largest share in the styrenic block copolymers market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027. The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) segment is the most dominant in unsaturated styrenic block copolymers because it combines the benefits of polystyrene and butadiene.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the Styrenic Block Copolymers market in 2021 up to 43%, owing to spiraling demand for styrenic block copolymers from the flourishing building and construction industry in the region.

3. The building & construction segment held the largest share in the styrenic block copolymers market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027, owing to increasing demand for styrenic block copolymers from the building and construction industry for asphalt and polymer modification.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Styrenic Block Copolymers Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Versalis S.p.A.

3. Ineos Styrolution Group GmbH

4. JSR Corporation

5. Kumho Petrochemical



