Vehicle Electrification Market To Hit USD 250 Billion at a 12.52% CAGR by 2028 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Technology

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Vehicle Electrification Market Research Report: Information by Product, Sales Channel, Voltage, Region, and Vehicle– Forecast till 2030”, the global market for vehicle electrification is predicted to bolster substantially during the review period from 2022 to 2028 at a healthy growth rate of approximately 12.52%. The reports further predict the market to attain a valuation of around USD 250 Billion by the end of 2028.

Vehicle Electrification Market Overview:

Vehicle electrification is considered the essential driving energy behind the transformation of the automotive industry. The requirement for the electrification of automobiles is mainly attributed to the development of automotive production and sales across the globe. Electrification of vehicles is gaining traction as a feasible choice for conventional hydraulic and mechanical systems. Vehicle electrification enhances fuel economy while also reducing emissions. OEMs have experienced substantial weight reduction of automotive components because of the increasing trend of vehicle electrification, enhancing vehicle operational efficiency, and lowering fuel consumption. The electrification of the IC engine is a substantial stance forward since it enables lower fuel usage.

Vehicle Electrification Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading participants across the global vehicle electrification market includes players such as:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Johnson Electric (Hong Kong)

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan)

JTKET Corporation (Japan)

ZE Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Mando Corp. (South Korea)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Nexteer Automotive (US)

Continental AG (Germany)

Borgwarner Inc. (US)

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

Delfi Automotive PLC (UK)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2043

Moreover, electric vehicles outdo conventional vehicles in terms of maintenance and carbon emissions, fuel economy, less engine noise, charging & refilling convenience, and smoother driving. Since the implementation of fuel-efficient mobility solutions, a fall in battery price per KWH and practical performance needs are also likely to boost the market's growth over the coming years. the global vehicle electrification market has demonstrated a tremendous expansion in the last few years. Electric vehicles assist in saving energy along with lowering pollution. In addition to that, it can assist in boosting the performance of the vehicles substantially. Therefore, the demand for vehicle electrification will increase over the coming years. The governments of various nations are also implementing various policies to adopt electric vehicles. Moreover, the prime market players are disclosing key mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships with each other. Therefore, the vehicle electrification market revenue will boost by the end of the evaluation period.

Vehicle Electrification Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Vehicle Electrification Market Size by 2028 USD 250 Billion CAGR during 2022-2028 12.52% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities New intelligent transport systems Key Market Drivers Growing demand for electric vehicles

Strict government regulations coupled

Eco-friendly vehicles

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (135 Pages) on Vehicle Electrification Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vehicle-electrification-market-2043

Vehicle Electrification Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global vehicle electrification market has demonstrated an enormous expansion in recent years. The world has been witnessing a concurrent rise in energy disasters, and pollution concentrations are considered the prime parameter that is boosting the market's growth. Furthermore, the growing environmental concerns by governments to deploy electric vehicles is also likely to boost the development of the market over the coming years. Moreover, the increasing demand for public transportation because of the expanding population will provide new opportunities. In addition, these vehicles are known to lower carbon footprint, which will be profitable for the market growth over the review timeframe.

Vehicle Electrification Market Restraints

On the other hand, the number of risks, such as the low availability of charging points and shortage of battery life, may limit the market's growth. In addition, the high costs for electrical systems can lead to substantial restraint in the market's performance.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2043

COVID-19 Impact of Vehicle Electrification Market

The global vehicle electrification market has witnessed several unexpected changes recently, given the rise of the global health hazard in the form of COVID-19. The world automobile market witnessed a massive demand decline during the pandemic. The sales of automobiles were lowered by 15% in 2020 across the globe. In addition, the demand for cars fell sharply and caused a temporary shutdown of production lines. Furthermore, the limitations on transit during the lockdowns impacted the supply chain. On the other hand, the automobile sector is gradually demonstrating impressive and rapid development.

Vehicle Electrification Market Segment Analysis

Among all the products, the electric power steering (EPS) segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global vehicle electrification market over the review era. The segment is given maximum preference among end-users worldwide compared to other steering systems. It provides several benefits, such as adjusting a more straightforward interface, lowering mechanical complications, and energy economy. On the other hand, the electric vacuum pump segment will likely demonstrate the maximum growth rate over the coming years. Technological developments are performed in the automotive industry to save fuel and attain lead attributed to engine energy efficiency.

Among all the hybridization models, the ICE segment is anticipated to ensure the top position across the global market for vehicle electrification during the assessment period. Given the technological development, the launch of new battery electric vehicles is considered the primary aspect causing a boost in the segment's growth. On the contrary, the PHEV segment is predicted to show the highest growth rate over the coming years.

Vehicle Electrification Market Regional Analysis

The global market for vehicle electrification is analyzed across five significant geographies: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Talk To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2043

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold the top position across the global market for vehicle electrification over the coming years. the regional market's growth is ascribed to the aspects such as the high presence of several key players, technological advancements, supportive policies by the government, and rising demand for EVs.

The North American regional market for vehicle electrification is likely to demonstrate considerable development over the coming years, owing to the high demand for electric vehicles and the availability of better infrastructure.

Related Reports:

Telematics in automotive Market , by application, systems, Type, vehicle type, distribution channel, region - Forecast till 2030

Automotive Test Equipment Market Research Report: Information by Product Type, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030

Automotive HVAC Market Research Information by Technology, by Component, by Vehicle Type and regions - Forecast till 2030

Automotive Alternator Market Information by Type, by Technology, by Vehicle Type and by Region - Forecast to 2030

Automotive Sensors Market Research Report: Information By Sensors Type, Technology, Vehicle Type - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com