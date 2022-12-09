Attractive Opportunities for Players In Aircraft Seating Market - Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft Seating Market by Class (Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket and MRO), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, RTA and Business Jets), Materials, Components and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The market is driven by various factors, such as the rise of low cost airlines, growing urban air mobility platforms and increasing number of premium economy seats.

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 6.3 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2027 USD 8.7 Billion Growth Rate 6.8% Market Size Availability for Years 2018–2027 Base Year 2021 Geographic Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW Segments Covered Classic, Aircraft type and End use Companies Covered Safran (France),

Geven S.p.A (Europe),

AFI KLM E&M (Europe),

Collins Aerospace (US),

Lufthansa Technik (Germany),

ZIM Aircraft Seating (Germany),

Thompson Aero Seating (UK) and

Acro Aircraft Seating (UK) are some of the leading companies covered in the report. The report covers top 30 companies globally.

Safran is one of the largest suppliers of aircraft seats. The constant innovative culture and unparalleled research & development activities of the company, coupled with its focus on transforming virtually designed seats to be equipped in aircraft, enable it to be a leader in this market. The company also focuses on developing highly customized, lightweight, and environment-friendly aircraft seats.

Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, is the leading player in the aircraft seating market. The company has expertise in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, mission communications, simulation & training, and information management services. Its hardware, software, and service offerings encompass cabin management, communications, displays & surveillance systems, flight controls, information management services, integrated avionics mission & training solutions, navigation, and global service and support. Under cabin management, the company provides aircraft seating solutions for commercial aircraft, business jets, and rotary wings.

RECARO Aircraft Seating, a part of RECARO Group, is well known among top airlines for its cutting-edge aircraft chairs for both business and economy classes. The company offers a product selection that is precisely suited to the individual requirements of each of its customers. It designs, produces, and markets aircraft seats for airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and leasing companies in Europe, the US, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, The HAECO Group subsidiary HAECO ITM Limited (a joint venture by HAECO and Cathay Pacific Airways) signed an exclusive agreement with Silk Way West Airlines to support the technical management of the airline's Boeing 747-8F inventory. The new deal will be in effect until 2029. With the new deal, Silk Way West Airlines will have guaranteed service levels and access to the Hong Kong component pool of HAECO ITM. AOG support; complete component repair, management, and engineering services; pool access services; and component logistics and transportation are all included in the scope of work.

In July 2022, For Air New Zealand's ground-breaking new cabin concept, ZIM Aircraft Seating, known for its industry-leading development, design, and manufacture of aircraft seats, is providing premium eco seats. The New Zealand airline hopes that the revamped cabin of its Boeing 787-9 "Dreamliner" fleet would provide long-haul passengers with the finest possible sleeping experience starting in 2024.

In July 2022, The brand-new A320neo and A321neo aircraft operated by IndiGo will be outfitted with the RECARO Aircraft Seating (RECARO) BL3710. The low-cost carrier will introduce the most popular economy class seat to the Indian subcontinent first. 75 Airbus aircraft will have the BL3710 economy class seat installed starting in January 2023.

In July 2022, In order to provide operators in the Asia Pacific region with a competitive and high-quality component repair offering, Hutchinson finalized its long-term agreement with Singapore Component Solutions, a joint venture between Sabena Technologies and AFI KLM E&M dedicated to component support. The operators can take advantage of a wide range of capabilities, including cabin interior, composite, and structural repairs; engine and APU vibration isolation systems; and engine component repairs.

In June 2022, In collaboration with Diehl Aviation, HAECO Cabin Solutions, a business unit of the HAECO Group, announced three cabin enhancements that aim to lighten the load, boost capacity, and enhance passenger comfort which includes “Aft-Simplex”, a simplified single-aisle aft-lavatory/galley complex, Eclipse seat, and enlarged 737 overhead bin design.

What are your views on the growth prospect of the aircraft seating market?

The aircraft seating market is expected to grow increasing number of premium economy seats and substantially owing to the maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft.

