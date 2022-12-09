Author Josh Biando's new book "Pravar: Story 1" is an engaging and impactful children's story that celebrates the value of being different from others

Recent release "Pravar: Story 1" from Page Publishing author Josh Biando is a creative children's story with an impactful message designed to help readers overcome struggles they are facing.

OXFORD, Mass., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Josh Biando has completed his new book "Pravar: Story 1": an entertaining and imaginative tale that features a main character who represents the inner child in everyone.

Author Josh Biando wanted to use his creativity to encourage others to have self-love. He has made a huge shift from being in business to giving others a purpose in life. "Pravar" was created on a spiritual journey in Costa Rica.

This unique and memorable story is complimented by stunning illustrations by Joseph Germain, a freelance, self-taught artist who was been drawing since he could hold a crayon. When Joe was diagnosed with autism at age three, his family chose to homeschool, which allowed him the opportunity to express himself through art.

At a very young age, Joe had the unique ability to create things in three dimensions. Over the years, Joe has made many sculptures of pets and people, including the mayor of the city of Worcester, Massachusetts. When Joe is not molding clay, he makes digital artwork, which is where Pravar, Galaxy, and all the characters from this book were formed. Joseph lives in Charlton, Massachusetts, where he cares for his pet ducks and his dog Margo and finds humor in making up puns.

Published by Page Publishing, Josh Biando's meaningful story helps readers embrace the things that make them different, encouraging confidence and self-esteem.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Pravar: Story 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

