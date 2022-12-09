Author maria keane's new book "Being: Intermezzo" is a collection of poems that combine the visual and literary arts to present a journey through the author's life

Recent release "Being: Intermezzo" from Page Publishing author maria keane is a captivating series of poems and ruminations that paint a complete tapestry of the author's life and a celebration of the human condition. Each poem helps to weave together a journey through the author's mind that explores her spiritual views on the world around her.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- maria keane, an award-winning poet and visual artist, has completed her new book "Being: Intermezzo": is a celebration of the author's family, friends, and life through poetry.

Inspired by her visual art, keane writes on a variety of subjects concerning the human condition, such as in her poem entitled "About Forgiveness", in which she writes, "I am weary of || unfaithfulness. || Deep cuts of memory || etch brows of discontent.

"Logic organizes || past sins and tangles || veiled fragments || of fragile pasts.

"How secure are we || when we deceive Ariadne's thread || to test the strength || of a labyrinth?

"There is no redeeming myth || for those who respect hope but || still persist in reviewing the past, || harboring ills that impede clemency."

Published by Page Publishing, maria keane's beautiful journey of life through poetry is accompanied by artwork from the author, combining the mediums of the written word and visual art to create a beautiful union of the two for readers to experience.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Being: Intermezzo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

