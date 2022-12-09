CNH Industrial debuts world’s first Liquefied Natural Gas tractor prototype

/EIN News/ -- London, December 9, 2022

CNH Industrial unveiled the next step in alternative power for agriculture at its Tech Day event in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. New Holland Agriculture, one of our global agricultural brands, presented the T7 Methane Power LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) pre-production prototype tractor.

Another world first for farming

More sustainable, energy independent and productive

New Holland is the alternative fuels leader in agriculture - having developed the first commercialized Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) tractor - the T6 Methane Power. The new T7 prototype furthers the Brand’s position, driving greater value for our customers. It more than doubles the autonomy compared to a CNG design. In comparison to the T6 Methane Power CNG, this is a fourfold increase in fuel capacity. It delivers the same power and torque as the equivalent diesel tractor while delivering autonomy without the need for any extra tanks. It’s also quieter – a significant reduction in drive-by noise levels makes it perfect for tasks near livestock or in urban areas.

To spearhead this latest development, CNH Industrial partnered with Bennamann, a UK-based expert whose multi-patented approach converts fugitive methane to clean biofuel – offering an energy independent and sustainable farm system. When the T7 prototype is integrated within this process, an operation’s overall carbon footprint can be ‘better than zero.’ Bennamann’s system also provides new opportunities and revenue streams for farmers. These include fuel production at a stable cost; sale of excess biomethane on the open market; generation of 100% natural fertilizer; and conversion of excess methane into electricity for export or local use.

The new technology present in the T7 Methane Power LNG has been put through its paces on a variety of farms across myriad applications. This premiere is the first step towards the serial production and commercialization of the world’s first LNG tractor. A tractor that will make our customers more sustainable, energy independent and productive – true to our purpose of Breaking New Ground.

