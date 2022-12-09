Submit Release
Madbomr Gears Up for Holiday Shipments with Free Sticker Program

Jam-packed with premium graffiti and street art tools, Madbomr is the leading subscription box that is the perfect gift for creatives and artists this holiday season. The brand announces a free sticker program until December 31, 2002

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madbomr LLC, the leading street + graffiti art subscription box, is excited to announce a free sticker program to help make gift giving a little easier for the art community this holiday season. From now until December 31, 2022, website visitors who enter their email address to register for Madbomr's free newsletter will receive a free sticker pack (limit one per person).

Each sticker pack will feature Madbomr's iconic logo, a $5 off coupon for the website, and a few additional sample stickers featured in Madbomr's monthly subscription boxes. These stickers are perfect for displaying on laptops, luggage, and more. Founder and graffiti artist Ceduse said, "This is a great way to thank our subscribers and spread some love for everyone's support over the years."

For $24.99 and free shipping in the USA, each Madbomr subscription box contains four to six full-size graffiti and street art items, some of which are exclusive or limited edition. Subscribers can expect to receive markers, paint pens, mops, eggshell stickers, caps, and scribers, as well as trade stickers from artists and brands, and a 4x6 print of the month's featured artist. Each shipment also includes an up-and-coming featured artist and an inspiring challenge to encourage artists' participation and interaction with other creative minds.

To participate in the sticker giveaway and learn more about Madbomr's subscription service or to become a featured artist, visit http://www.madbomr.com and enter your email address on the top pop-up to join the mailing list.

About Madbomr
Madbomr, LLC, is a subscription box service that delivers graffiti and street artist supplies monthly. With a thriving customer base, each box includes a variety of art tools such as premium graffiti/paint markers, pens, caps, paper, and sticker packs. The brand is built on supporting and bringing awareness to the street and graffiti art style, culture, and community.

Media Contact

Allison Bradley, Madbomr, 1 3057313506, madbomr@uprfirm.com

 

SOURCE Madbomr

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.